This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Sausages 230G

BEST VEGAN MEAT FREE FOOD EVER. TRY IT.
Best meat free sausage ever, will be buying more, This company THIS, get it, have really, really got this meat fee plant based thing 100% right, their chicken pieces are fantastic too, I really can't tell them from real chicken, wonderful, going to try the bacon next.
Delicious sausages. Great texture and flavour. I e
Delicious sausages. Great texture and flavour. I enjoyed mine warm.
Our favourite.
Just brilliant. The best meat free sausages we've tried. Taste delicious, and worth paying that bit extra for.
Too 'meaty'!
These are good sausages but just a little too 'meaty' for me. If you like pork sausages, you'll like these.
Bangerlicious
Been searching for a while for a veggie sausage I like. Found it. Please don’t discontinue them.
Amazing and delicious
I love these sausages, meat eaters can't even tell that they are vegan, have had them for breakfast with tofu scramble, cooked and added them to a tin of mixed beans with some spices to taste, sausage and chips, toad in a hole, the list goes on and on. Well done 'This isn't,' another winner on your belt.
Delicious pork like sausage
Flavour is delicious and very similar to a conventional sausage. Texture and taste are perfect! They also feel much lighter on your stomach.
The best vegan sausages out there
These are absolutely delicious, the best vegan sausage by a country mile
Had to check the packet several times to make sure
Had to check the packet several times to make sure they weren't pork sausages! Delicious, my favourite vegetarian sausages by a mile
SERIOUSLY GOOD
These are fabulous! Certainly the best vegan sausages and they would give meat based sausages a run for their money!! I would love to stock up on them but they can’t be frozen so this isn’t possible. It’s hard to get them in most supermarkets but Tesco are pretty reliable for stocking vegan food products.Does anyone know why they can’t be frozen?