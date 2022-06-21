We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Sausages 230G

£ 2.95
£12.83/kg

Of your Reference Intake, two sausages (76g) contains:

Energy
601kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based sausages made from pea protein.
  • 75% Less Saturated Fat*
  • *75% less saturated fat compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Fibre
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 230G
  • High in Fibre
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (36%), Water, Olive Oil, Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Pea Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Mace, Dextrose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide), Sausages filled into Sodium Alginate Casings

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten and Sulphites.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill. Drizzle sausages in oil and grill on a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 mins, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in 1 tsp of vegetable oil for 7-8 mins, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ791
Energy kcal189
Fat12.8g
(of which Saturates)1.9g
Carbohydrate1.8g
(of which Sugars)0.1g
Fibre4.7g
Protein14.4g
Salt1.4g
BEST VEGAN MEAT FREE FOOD EVER. TRY IT.

5 stars

Best meat free sausage ever, will be buying more, This company THIS, get it, have really, really got this meat fee plant based thing 100% right, their chicken pieces are fantastic too, I really can't tell them from real chicken, wonderful, going to try the bacon next.

Delicious sausages. Great texture and flavour. I e

5 stars

Delicious sausages. Great texture and flavour. I enjoyed mine warm.

Our favourite.

5 stars

Just brilliant. The best meat free sausages we've tried. Taste delicious, and worth paying that bit extra for.

Too 'meaty'!

4 stars

These are good sausages but just a little too 'meaty' for me. If you like pork sausages, you'll like these.

Bangerlicious

5 stars

Been searching for a while for a veggie sausage I like. Found it. Please don’t discontinue them.

Amazing and delicious

5 stars

I love these sausages, meat eaters can't even tell that they are vegan, have had them for breakfast with tofu scramble, cooked and added them to a tin of mixed beans with some spices to taste, sausage and chips, toad in a hole, the list goes on and on. Well done 'This isn't,' another winner on your belt.

Delicious pork like sausage

5 stars

Flavour is delicious and very similar to a conventional sausage. Texture and taste are perfect! They also feel much lighter on your stomach.

The best vegan sausages out there

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious, the best vegan sausage by a country mile

Had to check the packet several times to make sure

5 stars

Had to check the packet several times to make sure they weren't pork sausages! Delicious, my favourite vegetarian sausages by a mile

SERIOUSLY GOOD

5 stars

These are fabulous! Certainly the best vegan sausages and they would give meat based sausages a run for their money!! I would love to stock up on them but they can’t be frozen so this isn’t possible. It’s hard to get them in most supermarkets but Tesco are pretty reliable for stocking vegan food products.Does anyone know why they can’t be frozen?

