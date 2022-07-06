Nana's Manners Silly Sausages 4 Pork Sausages Stars 240G
Product Description
- Nana's Manners Silly Sausages 4 Pork Sausages Stars 240G
- Our pork and vegetable Silly Sausages use the finest ingredients, manufactured and packaged in the UK. For fun, guilt-free mealtimes. Not silly at all!
- No Milk, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts, Crustaceans, Gluten, Celery, Fish, Sesame, Mustard, Lupin, Soya, Molluscs and Sulphites
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Red Tractor - Certified Pork
- Allergen Free
- More Veg Pea Protein & Pea Fibre
- Less Meat High Quality British Pork
- Eat + learn
- Making more of mealtimes
- Seriously Tasty Pork & Veg Sausages
- Shapes Worth Talking About
- High in Protein
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Free from Sulphates and Nitrates
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (29%), Water, Textured Pea Protein, Vegetable Suet, Pea Fibre, Potato Fibre, Pea Starch, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Rubbed Sage, Paprika Extract, Beetroot Powder
Allergy Information
- Our Silly Sausages contain no allergens.
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 0°C to 4°C. Consume by the use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, the following are guidelines only. Always ensure that the food is cooked throughout before serving. Before cooking remove all packaging.
Grill
Place under a pre-heated grill at a medium heat until evenly brown in colour, turning frequently during cooking.
Oven cook
Place product on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated fan assisted oven at 200°C / Gas Mark 6 for approximately 10-12minutes.
Shallow Fry
Place in a pre-heated frying pan with a little oil. Cook over a low to medium heat until evenly brown in colour, turning frequently during cooking.
Name and address
- Nana's Manners Ltd,
- PO Box 610,
- New Malden,
- KT3 9JT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- www.eatandlearn.co.uk
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (raw as sold):
|Energy
|994/ kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
