Nana's Manners Silly Sausages 4 Pork Sausages Stars 240G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, the following are guidelines only. Always ensure that the food is cooked throughout before serving. Before cooking remove all packaging.



Grill

Instructions: 12-15 minutes

Place under a pre-heated grill at a medium heat until evenly brown in colour, turning frequently during cooking.



Oven cook

Instructions: 12-15 minutes

Place product on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated fan assisted oven at 200°C / Gas Mark 6 for approximately 10-12minutes.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 12-15 minutes

Place in a pre-heated frying pan with a little oil. Cook over a low to medium heat until evenly brown in colour, turning frequently during cooking.

