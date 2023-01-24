Gordon Ramsay Elegante Rosato Wine 750Ml

Beautiful wine. Try it
7/10
Pleasant , enjoyable but not omg what a wine moment We’ve had better Rose at 60% the price
Better than Provence
I gave this a try and it is absolutely delicious. If you like a pale pink provence rose then give this a try - The same style but with more juicy fruit. My new favourite rose!
Buy it you will enjoy it
Was unsure thinking he’s jumping on the band wagon !! But he knows his wines really clean , delicate you know straight away you like it will buy again