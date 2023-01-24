We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2023-01-24

Gordon Ramsay Elegante Rosato Wine 750Ml

4.8(4)Write a review
Gordon Ramsay Elegante Rosato Wine 750Ml
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gordon Ramsay Elegante Rosato Wine 750Ml
  • Pale pink in colour with fresh cherry aromas, this wine has a fragrant floral palate with an elegant finish. Serve with a chicken cacciatore, a freshly roasted vegetable fettucine or simply chilled as an aperitivo.
  • Multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe. Selecting the wines to match his menus is as important to Gordon as perfecting the dishes themselves. He has worked in partnership with renowed Italian winemaker. Alberto Antonini to source these unique blends.
  • This contemporary range of Italian table wines from some of the country's best wine growing regions, combines Gordon's passion with the heart and soul of Italian winemaking.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Peel pink in colour with fresh cherry aromas, this wine has a fragrant floral palate with an elegant finish

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Buontalenti SRL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alberto Antonini

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • The red grapes are gently pressed at 8 Celsius degrees in a vacuum bladder press to avoid oxidation and we never go above 0.4 atmosphere of pressure for getting a very light, pale colour, the juice is then settled for 24 hours and rack off the big lees, fermentation happens at a low temperature which ranges from 12-15 Celsius degrees to preserve the integrity and intensity of the aromas

History

  • Multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, has opened string of successful restaurants across the globe. Selecting the wines to match his menus is as important to Gordon as perfecting the dishes themselves. He has worked in partnership with renowned Italian winemaker Alberto Antonini to source these unique blends. This contemporary range of Italian table wines from some of the country's best wine growing regions, combines Gordon's passion with the heart and soul of Italian winemaking.

Regional Information

  • A unique cross regional blend from the rugged coastal region of Abruzzo famed for its reliability to produce consistent and good quality wines with Tuscan Vermentino bringing minerality and freshness to the blend. The average age of the vineyards is 10 years with the fruit picked using a combination of hand and machine harvest.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1DD.
  • By:
  • W1745,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1DD.
  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful wine. Try it

5 stars

Beautiful wine. Try it

7/10

4 stars

Pleasant , enjoyable but not omg what a wine moment We’ve had better Rose at 60% the price

Better than Provence

5 stars

I gave this a try and it is absolutely delicious. If you like a pale pink provence rose then give this a try - The same style but with more juicy fruit. My new favourite rose!

Buy it you will enjoy it

5 stars

Was unsure thinking he’s jumping on the band wagon !! But he knows his wines really clean , delicate you know straight away you like it will buy again

