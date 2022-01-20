We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Rum Salt Caramel & Biscuit Ice Cream 460Ml

3.4(5)Write a review
2 x scoop (87 g)

Energy
997kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream with a rum and salted butter caramel (7.8%) swirl and with biscuit pieces (8%).
  • Haagen-Dazs Smooth vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce infused with rum and delicious biscuit pieces.
  • Expertly crafted ice cream with extraordinary flavors and textures.
  • Treat yourself to a world class adults only cocktail experience brought into your home.
  • Great tasting frozen dessert with no artificial colours or flavours for ultimate indulgence.
  • Indulgent cocktail taste. Contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.
  • © General Mills
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (32.2%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Wheat Flour, Egg Yolk, Coconut Oil, Salted Butter, Concentrated Butter, Glucose Syrup, Rum (0.3%), Salt, Molasses, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Natural Rum Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Pectins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18°C. For best before date see base of cup.

Preparation and Usage

  • 15 mins Better if you wait

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g2 x scoop (87 g)%* (87 g)
Energy1146 kJ997 kJ12 %
-275 kcal239 kcal
Fat16.4 g14.3 g20 %
of which saturates11.2 g9.8 g49 %
Carbohydrate27.1 g23.6 g9 %
of which sugars24.1 g21.0 g23 %
Fibre0.1 g0.1 g-
Protein4.1 g3.6 g7 %
Salt0.33 g0.29 g5 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Tastes like medicine

1 stars

Tastes like medicine

Melt in the mouth

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, love rum and raisin and with the twist of biscuit a really nice touch!...

Good quality Rum and No Raisin ice cream. We loved

5 stars

Good quality Rum and No Raisin ice cream. We loved it! Will buy again to eat with warmed mince pies.

Unpleasant

1 stars

I usually like Haagen Dazs ice cream but this is hideous. There’s an overpowering chemical taste too it. Everything tastes synthetic. The rum is overpowering and there’s hardly any biscuits in it. Also it’s got a deeply unpleasant texture Deeply unpleasant

Rich rum flavour

5 stars

The rum flavour is strong in this ice cream. Well blended with ice cream and very tasty!

