We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big Caramel 370ml

Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big Caramel 370ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.65

£7.16/litre

Vegetarian

Pasteurised Iced Coffee with caramelised sugar.
This caramel coffee is all yours. We make it with real, simple ingredients because when it comes to that delightful taste, less is more. In fact, sweet caramel is so popular, there's even a day to celebrate it. Truth is, we think every day is a caramel day. Everything you love. Nothing you don't need.
Caffeine content: 105 mg per cup.Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeRainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org.Made with recycled plasticWe are continually looking at ways to improve our packaging and make it more sustainable, that is why this pack is made with 30% ISCC certified recycled plastic*. For more information please visit our website www.emmi-caffelatte.com.*The recycled content of this packaging is allocated using the ISCC mass balance approach
Real Barista Quality IngredientsMade with hand-roasted Arabica beans from Guatemala and Honduras & with smooth caramelSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 370ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 81% (1.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 12%, Caramelised Sugar 7%, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

370ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well and enjoy.

View all Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here