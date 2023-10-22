Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big Caramel 370ml

Pasteurised Iced Coffee with caramelised sugar.

This caramel coffee is all yours. We make it with real, simple ingredients because when it comes to that delightful taste, less is more. In fact, sweet caramel is so popular, there's even a day to celebrate it. Truth is, we think every day is a caramel day. Everything you love. Nothing you don't need.

Caffeine content: 105 mg per cup. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org. Made with recycled plastic We are continually looking at ways to improve our packaging and make it more sustainable, that is why this pack is made with 30% ISCC certified recycled plastic*. For more information please visit our website www.emmi-caffelatte.com. *The recycled content of this packaging is allocated using the ISCC mass balance approach

Real Barista Quality Ingredients Made with hand-roasted Arabica beans from Guatemala and Honduras & with smooth caramel Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 370ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 81% (1.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 12%, Caramelised Sugar 7%, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

370ml ℮

Preparation and Usage