Tesco Quadruple Strength Cherries & Berries Squash 750Ml

One glass

Energy
20kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple, cherry, strawberry and raspberry juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 50 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (32%), Cherry Juice From Concentrate (4%), Citric Acid, Strawberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Raspberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
26 Reviews

I love this squash

5 stars

I love this squash, very tasty and good value for money

Tastes great, last ages.

5 stars

Tastes great, last ages.

Tastes great!

5 stars

I absolutely love this squash, it is very strong so you only need a little to make a lovely drink. The flavour of the cherries is one of the best I have ever tasted. Lovely. I always stock up on two bottles.

Nic taste. A very welcome change from the normal s

5 stars

Nic taste. A very welcome change from the normal stuff that people want to know about.

Fantastic

5 stars

The best squash ever.

Great taste

5 stars

Good quality squash, nice tart flavour, encouraging me to drink more fluids

Didn't need changing from double strength

4 stars

Didn't need changing from double strength its difficult to find the right ratio it's very easy to put too much in but it's dilute and it dose the job

Great tasting cherries & berries squash

5 stars

Cherries & Berries squash is what I drink all day in my flask. Not drinking tea or coffee I always have some with me. I think the new quadruple strength is fantastic as it is saving plastic use and my cupboard space. I can’t get through the day without it.

Cherries and Berries

5 stars

Best juice around at the moment, in my opinion.

Delicious

5 stars

Great taste, great value for the money

