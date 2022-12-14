Tesco Quadruple Strength Cherries & Berries Squash 750Ml

I love this squash
I love this squash, very tasty and good value for money
Tastes great, last ages.
Tastes great!
I absolutely love this squash, it is very strong so you only need a little to make a lovely drink. The flavour of the cherries is one of the best I have ever tasted. Lovely. I always stock up on two bottles.
Nic taste. A very welcome change from the normal s
Fantastic
The best squash ever.
Great taste
Good quality squash, nice tart flavour, encouraging me to drink more fluids
Didn't need changing from double strength
Great tasting cherries & berries squash
Cherries & Berries squash is what I drink all day in my flask. Not drinking tea or coffee I always have some with me. I think the new quadruple strength is fantastic as it is saving plastic use and my cupboard space. I can’t get through the day without it.
Cherries and Berries
Best juice around at the moment, in my opinion.
Delicious
Great taste, great value for the money