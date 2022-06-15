We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tuna Pasta Bake 400G

Energy
1693kJ
401kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

low

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.7g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.28g

medium

21%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Conchiglie pasta with tuna in a tomato sauce topped with cheese sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • A Taste of Italy Pasta Bake with Conchiglie pasta and tuna in a tomato sauce topped with cheese sauce and mature Cheddar cheese. A tasty comforting ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Tuna in a rich tomato sauce topped with Cheddar. A Taste of Italy.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tuna (Fish) (15%), Water, Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W & 900W 8 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy423kJ / 100kcal1693kJ / 401kcal
Fat2.2g8.7g
Saturates1.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate11.8g47.3g
Sugars2.2g8.7g
Fibre0.9g3.5g
Protein7.9g31.6g
Salt0.32g1.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

11 Reviews

Regular go to as a quick ready meal

5 stars

Good Taste, regular go to as a quick ready meal.

I enjoy Tuna Pasta Bake but as I live on my own I

3 stars

I enjoy Tuna Pasta Bake but as I live on my own I do not want to eat it more than once a week and feel penalised when only getting discount if you buy three at a time and they are not frozen .

Good food

5 stars

Excellent product, because I suffered neural damage it is easy for me to eat

My son described it as like eating Tuna soup!

1 stars

My son described it as like eating Tuna soup!

quality was poor, very watery when cooked, have al

3 stars

quality was poor, very watery when cooked, have always microwaved in the past, new ones not as good as the original ones. have used them for many years, will continue to use it as its a convenient meal to have.

Good quality but no veg not good as complete meal.

4 stars

Really good quality very tasty. Are used it as part of a main meal but there are no vegetables in it. It would be better if it were a complete meal with vegetables too. It would save me having to make other equipment dirty to cook vegetables. Please put vegetables in your ready meals, many of them don’t have any.

Bought because you deleted the Tomato and Mozzarel

3 stars

Bought because you deleted the Tomato and Mozzarella bake from your range- nowhere near as good. However was acceptable and a decent amount of tuna in it.

To eat. Very nice but too tomato for me

3 stars

To eat. Very nice but too tomato for me

My first experience of a tuna meal. Not gourmet en

3 stars

My first experience of a tuna meal. Not gourmet enough to try again but it was passable.

Would not buy again

1 stars

It was very watery and tasteless

