Tesco Tuna Pasta Bake 400G

Good Taste, regular go to as a quick ready meal.
I enjoy Tuna Pasta Bake but as I live on my own I do not want to eat it more than once a week and feel penalised when only getting discount if you buy three at a time and they are not frozen .
Good food
Excellent product, because I suffered neural damage it is easy for me to eat
My son described it as like eating Tuna soup!
quality was poor, very watery when cooked, have always microwaved in the past, new ones not as good as the original ones. have used them for many years, will continue to use it as its a convenient meal to have.
Good quality but no veg not good as complete meal.
Really good quality very tasty. Are used it as part of a main meal but there are no vegetables in it. It would be better if it were a complete meal with vegetables too. It would save me having to make other equipment dirty to cook vegetables. Please put vegetables in your ready meals, many of them don’t have any.
Bought because you deleted the Tomato and Mozzarel
Bought because you deleted the Tomato and Mozzarella bake from your range- nowhere near as good. However was acceptable and a decent amount of tuna in it.
To eat. Very nice but too tomato for me
My first experience of a tuna meal. Not gourmet enough to try again but it was passable.
Would not buy again
It was very watery and tasteless