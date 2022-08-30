We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Chocolate Fudge Brownie Bites 10 Pack

4.8(8)Write a review
£1.60
£0.16/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownies Baked with Chocolate Fudge Pieces, Dipped in Milk Chocolate
  • Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
  • © Design 21 P11530
  • Chocolate-dipped chewy brownie with chocolate fudge pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk)], Palm Oil, Chocolate Fudge Cubes (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Lactose (Milk), Hydrolysed Milk Proteins], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • EU:14 Allée Coysevox - CS 56 939,
  • 35 069 Rennes Cedex,

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x Brownie Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 12.5 g)
Energy1776 kJ224 kJ
-424 kcal53 kcal
Fat19.1 g2.4 g
of which Saturates9.6 g1.2 g
Carbohydrate55.7 g7.0 g
of which Sugars45.4 g5.7 g
Protein6.1 g0.8 g
Salt0.53 g0.07 g
This pack contains 10 servings--
8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

They taste good and are small enough for a little

5 stars

They taste good and are small enough for a little treat.

Great

5 stars

Lovely small & very tasty. Thank you

Have 2 a day cant wait for tomorrow to come

5 stars

excellent quality cannot be bettered, spoken by an expert eater

They are OK

3 stars

I find these a little on the dry side.

Just like a mini brownie.

5 stars

My 23 year old grandson loves them! I buy them for him. I have tasted them and they’re very moreish. Rich and chocolatety.

Perfect for any occasion

5 stars

A favourite for family and friends. Simply easy to open and Display. I found it best too purchase more then the required amount. I brought six packs. After my father day presents. For Me. The fridge was empty of Thornton Treats. I purchased both Thornton treats Types. All Gone. Excellent for Adults and Children alike. Not good in my opinion for us Diabetics.

Definitely my family’s favourite chocolate brownie

5 stars

Definitely my family’s favourite chocolate brownie

My gosh it is lovely. Base really lovely texture t

5 stars

My gosh it is lovely. Base really lovely texture the cheesecake is amazing and chocolate buttons give it a bite .

