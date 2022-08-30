Thorntons Chocolate Fudge Brownie Bites 10 Pack

They taste good and are small enough for a little
They taste good and are small enough for a little treat.
Great
Lovely small & very tasty. Thank you
Have 2 a day cant wait for tomorrow to come
excellent quality cannot be bettered, spoken by an expert eater
They are OK
I find these a little on the dry side.
Just like a mini brownie.
My 23 year old grandson loves them! I buy them for him. I have tasted them and they’re very moreish. Rich and chocolatety.
Perfect for any occasion
A favourite for family and friends. Simply easy to open and Display. I found it best too purchase more then the required amount. I brought six packs. After my father day presents. For Me. The fridge was empty of Thornton Treats. I purchased both Thornton treats Types. All Gone. Excellent for Adults and Children alike. Not good in my opinion for us Diabetics.
Definitely my family’s favourite chocolate brownie
My gosh it is lovely. Base really lovely texture t
My gosh it is lovely. Base really lovely texture the cheesecake is amazing and chocolate buttons give it a bite .