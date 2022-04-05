We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Korean Style Soy & Ginger Beef Ribs 480G

Tesco Finest Korean Style Soy & Ginger Beef Ribs 480G
£ 6.00
£12.50/kg
Clubcard Price

1/2 of a pack

Energy
2147kJ
514kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
29.9g

high

43%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.8g

high

59%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked and slow cooked marinated boneless beef ribs with a sachet of soy, ginger and chilli glaze.
  • Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Marinated and smoked boneless beef ribs with a sweet soy, ginger and chilli glaze.
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (79%), Soy, Ginger and Chilli Glaze (16%) [Brown Sugar, Water, Soya Bean, Lime Juice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Yuzu Juice, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Spices], Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemongrass, Salt, Corn Starch, Red Pepper Flakes, Maltodextrin, Tomato Flakes, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Green Pepper Flakes, Chilli, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Vinegar, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove all packaging and place sachet of sauce to one side. Empty the contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided, separating the pieces of beef. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, baste with juices, draining away any excess. Pour the contents of the sachet over the meat and mix well. Return to oven for a further 5 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per oven instructions above, adding just half the sachet of glaze. After oven cooking transfer the meat to the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, brush with the remainder of the sauce and turn frequently

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging and place sachet of sauce to one side.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (189**g)
Energy1136kJ / 272kcal2147kJ / 514kcal
Fat15.8g29.9g
Saturates6.3g11.8g
Carbohydrate7.2g13.6g
Sugars6.1g11.5g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein24.9g47.0g
Salt0.55g1.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 480g typically weighs 378g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Yummy ! 🤩

5 stars

This dish was superb!So delicious with noodles ,mini corn ,mange tout and spring onion and mushrooms!Will be a weekly dinner from now on!

Tasty ribs.

5 stars

Excellent. Very tasty, soft meat, with a delicious sauce.

Buy these

5 stars

Very good value for money and the seasonings are excellent makes a good meal with some rice or thick noodles

Amazing

5 stars

We have just had this for lunch with stirfry veg and crispy sliced potatoes absolutely fantastic.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and easy to eat. Longer life is practical for me to decide what to eat in this weather!

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely Amazing Flavour And Pure Meat 🍖

