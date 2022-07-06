We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Chicken Satay Curry & Fragrance Rice 805G

4(3)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Chicken Satay Curry & Fragrance Rice 805G
£ 8.95
£11.12/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Charlie Bigham's Ckn Satay Curry & Frag Rice 805g
  • Read about our commitment to the environment at: www.bighams.com/environment
  • Design: Bigfish.co.uk
  • Tender chicken breast in our creamy, peanut curry sauce, topped with cashew nuts & edamame beans. Served with fragrant rice.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. I will never cut corners or compromise on quality, and I'm always looking for ways to make everything I do even better. If you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 805G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice), Chicken (20%), Cream (Milk), Red Peppers, Peanut Butter (4%), Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Cashew Nuts, Edamame Beans (Soya), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Demerara Sugar, Peanuts, Water, Lemongrass, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Galangal, Lime Leaves, Cornflour, Coriander, Pectin, Red Pepper Flakes, Red Chillies, Shallots, Ground Turmeric, Shrimp (Crustaceans), Sunflower Oil, Makrut Lime Leaves, Colour Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Sesame and Fish. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. For use by date, see top of pack. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients so please do not microwave.
1 Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan.
2 Remove the film but leave the curry and rice in their wooden trays*.
3 Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice tray.
4 Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes.
5 Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are ovenproof but don't grill or place near element/flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: May contain bones.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • Bigham's,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • hello@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

805g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold per 1/2 pack
Energy632kJ2542kJ
-151kcal606kcal
Fat5.7g23.1g
(of which saturates)1.7g7.0g
Carbohydrate15.7g63.3g
(of which sugars)2.1g8.6g
Protein8.5g34.2g
Fibre0.9g3.6g
Salt0.51g2.05g

Safety information

WARNING: May contain bones.

View all Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

We want Charlie Bingham products.

5 stars

What has happened to Charlie Bingham products? Are you not selling them any more. Great pity. We love them. G Rankin

LOVE their Chicken Tikka Masala, but we didn't rat

2 stars

LOVE their Chicken Tikka Masala, but we didn't rate this at all. Despite having a 2 chilli rating it is much milder than expected. Won't buy this again.

Tasty chicken satay but rather expensive

5 stars

I’ve given this five stars as the taste was delicious 😋 HOWEVER had I taken portion size and price into account as well it wouldn’t have fared so well. Even with the Clubcard discount it was still an expensive treat for the size of the portions ( it was a meal for two but without the chips we had to add it would have served just the one ) Enjoyed it but I’d say drop the price permanently or increase the portion size. Packaging was very eco-friendly except to oven-cook you do have to cover in tin-foil. Would I buy again? Yes, if it was on offer as the flavours were good

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here