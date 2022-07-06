Charlie Bigham's Chicken Satay Curry & Fragrance Rice 805G

We want Charlie Bingham products.
What has happened to Charlie Bingham products? Are you not selling them any more. Great pity. We love them. G Rankin
LOVE their Chicken Tikka Masala, but we didn't rate this at all. Despite having a 2 chilli rating it is much milder than expected. Won't buy this again.
Tasty chicken satay but rather expensive
I’ve given this five stars as the taste was delicious 😋 HOWEVER had I taken portion size and price into account as well it wouldn’t have fared so well. Even with the Clubcard discount it was still an expensive treat for the size of the portions ( it was a meal for two but without the chips we had to add it would have served just the one ) Enjoyed it but I’d say drop the price permanently or increase the portion size. Packaging was very eco-friendly except to oven-cook you do have to cover in tin-foil. Would I buy again? Yes, if it was on offer as the flavours were good