Monster Energy Juiced Monarch 500Ml X4

- Carbonated Energy Drink with 5% Fruit Juice from Fruit Juice Concentrate, Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine, Inositol and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
- There’s this theory that something as small and inconsequential as the flapping of a butterfly’s wings can be the trigger that results in a hurricane. Monster Monarch, named for the humble butterfly, has a light subtle flavour with hints of peach and nectarine. You could say it’s delicate and not too overpowering, but get ready to experience your own “Butterfly Effect” as Monarch has a full load of the legendary Monster Energy blend. Flavour Profile: Peach and Nectarine
- Back in “05” the original Juice Monster shook-up the game by combining great-tasting real juice with energy drink functionality and attitude.
- Now over a decade later, we decided it was time for a little makeover of the classic. We lightened-up the flavour and adjusted the juice blend to create a taste that is better experienced than described.
- Pack size: 2L
Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (5%) (Apple, Peach, Pear, Pineapple, Nectarine, Mango, Banana), Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Modified Starch, Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), Sweetener (Sucralose), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colour (E129)
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end - see base of can for date.
- Contains Sweeteners
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
- E129: MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN.
Can. Certified as Recyclable Pack. Recycle
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Metropolitan Park,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
- (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
4 x 500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|185 kJ/(44 kcal)
|927 kJ/(218 kcal) (11%)
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|55 g (21%)
|Of which Sugars
|10 g
|52 g (57%)
|Salt
|0.10 g
|0.51 g (9%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5 mg (53%)
|43 mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80 mg (57%)
|4.0 mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70 mg (50%)
|3.5 mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg (100%)
|13 µg (500%)
|Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount
|*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|**Daily Reference Intake
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY. E129: MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN.
