Frontline Spot On Large Dog Flea X1 2.68Ml

The original formula from the UK's leading flea and tick brand, FRONTLINE®. FRONTLINE® Spot On for dogs kills fleas, ticks and lice as well as protecting from the discomfort and diseases these parasites can cause pets. For use on puppies from 8 weeks and small dogs from between 20 and 40kg. Contains 1 pipette of 2.68ml. Use on your puppy or dog every 4 weeks for optimal protection. Can also be used on pregnant or lactating dogs. Contains fipronil.

1 Pipette of 2.68 ml

10% w/v Spot On Solution Fipronil 268 mg Clinically Proven Veterinary Medicine Kills Fleas Within 24 Hours Kills Ticks Within 48 Hours Kills Lice Reduces Risk of Tick-Borne Disease

Pack size: 2.68ML

Ingredients

Each 1.34 ml Pipette contains 134 mg Fipronil, Also contains Butylhydroxyanisole 0.02% w/v and Butylhydroxytoluene 0.01% w/v

Preparation and Usage