Primula Original Cheese Tube 140G

I used it in sandwiches and with salads, also with
I used it in sandwiches and with salads, also with crackers and breadsticks. Very tasty!!
Perfect!
I love this product! Usually spread it thickly on a thick crust of bread or on crackers. I stock up on it when on offer as it has a long shelf life. Children like it instead of butter in sandwiches.
Great
Oh so yummy love it !
good
nice on cream crackers
Ideal for a quick snack
I used to eat Primula cheese spread when I was young (so over 50 years ago) and I was very pleased to see it was now available in a tube. Absolutely ideal in a sandwich or in a salad. A quick squeeze and its done. I love it!
Primula cheese...Yummy.
I've always loved primula. Tasty and easy to spread on crackers without breaking the crackers. Lovely in a sandwich too (With cucumber or pickle)
Love it but not at the higher price and lower amou
Love it but not at the higher price and lower amount only get it when it's reduced.
Excellent really good
Excellent really good
Used for sandwiches
Used for sandwiches
Lovely
Wonderful in a toastie.