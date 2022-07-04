We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Primula Original Cheese Tube 140G

4.7(69)Write a review
Primula Original Cheese Tube 140G
£ 1.60
£11.43/kg

Product Description

  • Cheese Spread
  • Love to share
  • ...all our profits go to good causes!
  • ...we love to spread happiness, which is why all our profits go to good causes! For more info visit kavlitrust.com
  • For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High in protein and calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G
  • High in protein and calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (57%) (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Modified Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Allergen Advice - see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use By: Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 7 days of opening.

Produce of

Made using EU & Non EU Milk

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • O.Kavli AB,
  • Box 30,
  • 125 21 Älvsjö,

Return to

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • Careline (+44) 0800 716 551

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Squeeze
Energy877kJ219kJ
-211kcal53kcal
Fat14.4g3.6g
of which saturates8.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate8.4g2.1g
of which sugars3.5g0.9g
Protein11.9g3g
Salt2.7g0.7g
Calcium410mg (51.3%*NRV)102mg (12.8%*NRV)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
Average of 4.7 stars

I used it in sandwiches and with salads, also with

5 stars

I used it in sandwiches and with salads, also with crackers and breadsticks. Very tasty!!

Perfect!

5 stars

I love this product! Usually spread it thickly on a thick crust of bread or on crackers. I stock up on it when on offer as it has a long shelf life. Children like it instead of butter in sandwiches.

Great

5 stars

Oh so yummy love it !

good

4 stars

nice on cream crackers

Ideal for a quick snack

5 stars

I used to eat Primula cheese spread when I was young (so over 50 years ago) and I was very pleased to see it was now available in a tube. Absolutely ideal in a sandwich or in a salad. A quick squeeze and its done. I love it!

Primula cheese...Yummy.

5 stars

I've always loved primula. Tasty and easy to spread on crackers without breaking the crackers. Lovely in a sandwich too (With cucumber or pickle)

Love it but not at the higher price and lower amou

5 stars

Love it but not at the higher price and lower amount only get it when it's reduced.

Excellent really good

5 stars

Excellent really good

Used for sandwiches

5 stars

Used for sandwiches

Lovely

5 stars

Wonderful in a toastie.

