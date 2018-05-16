Mccain Street Fries Cheese & Bacon 300G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Julienne cut potato fries, seasoned and coated; cooked portion of cheese sauce with bacon; sachet of chopped chives and red onion
- For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
- This pack contains
- 1 Fries
- 2 BBQ Beef Sauce
- 3 Garnish
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Clean - Trays - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Fries Loaded with Cheese & Bacon Sauce
- Ready to Eat in Minutes
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (55.4%), Water, Sunflower Oil (5%), Liquid Cream (Milk), Cheese (3.7%) (Cheddar (Milk) (contains Colour (Annatto), Appenzeller (Milk), Gouda (Milk)), Batter (3.5%) (Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Pea Fibre, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric Extract, Pea Protein, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Skimmed Milk Powder, Smoked Bacon Pieces (2.0%) (Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spice Extracts, Beechwood Smoke), Red Onions (1.3%), Chives (1.3%), Dehydrated Potatoes, Modified Starch, Salt (0.6%), Carrot Juice Concentrate, Pumpkin Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Eggs, Fish, Soya, Nuts, Celery, Sesame Seeds, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Sulphites For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and set garnish aside to defrost. Loosen the sides slightly away from the sauce in its tray.
Caution: Please Take Care: After Cooking The Sauce Will Be Very Hot!
Please note: all microwave ovens vary - you may need to adjust cooking times to suit your own model.
Do not leave microwave oven unattended while cooking.
Do not use this product after the best before date.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8. Place the tray of fries directly on the middle shelf of the oven. Bake for 14 - 16 minutes, shaking halfway through.
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Importer address
- McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
- Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
- 4458NM 's-Heer Arendskerke.
Return to
- McCain - Now You're Talking!
- We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
- Contact Us Online www.mccain.co.uk/contact-us
- Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fr1 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
- Write To Us
- Customer Relations,
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BR.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Energy kJ
|790
|Energy kcal
|189
|Fat g
|8.5
|of which saturates g
|3.1
|Carbohydrate g
|23
|of which sugars g
|1.3
|Fibre g
|2.0
|Protein g
|4.0
|Salt g
|0.70
