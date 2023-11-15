We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Over Night Cleanse 200Ml

4.5(1219)
£4.85

£2.42/100ml

Helps Detoxify Hair While You SleepThis can of magic contains a breakthrough formula with charcoal and baking soda that refreshes your hair while you sleep.It helps detoxify your hair by absorbing excess oil and helps remove impurities that build-up during the day so you wake up to fresh and clean looking hair. With a delicate soothing fragrance, it promotes an inner sense of relaxation that will help you drift off in restful sleep.Help detoxify (1) your hair overnight between washes. You're welcome.(1) Additionally it helps neutralise odours through inclusion of fragrance and baking soda.Pssst... Did you know?87% (3) of consumers agree this product feels lightweight(3) Consumer Study, 150 subjects, % agreement satisfaction after 1 week with 1 or more uses.
Award Winning No 1 Brand**For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 26th Dec 2020.Our PromiseWon't dry hair outSoothing fragranceLow residue
Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Overnight Hair RefreshHelps detoxify hair while you sleepWake up to Clean Looking, Fresh HairLow ResidueSoothing Fragrance
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Charcoal Powder, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Distearyldimonium Chloride, C13-15 Alkane, Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feel Fabulous in 41 Apply before bed. Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic2 Section hair and spray towards your roots (from 30cm to be exact)^22^Do not cover heat after application.3 Massage well into roots allowing the formula to work overnight4 Go to sleep and wake up the next morning to fresh clean looking hair. Brush or style at usual. You're ready for the world

