Batiste Dry Shampoo Over Night Cleanse 200Ml

Batiste Dry S/Poo Over Nt Cleanse 200ml

Helps Detoxify Hair While You Sleep This can of magic contains a breakthrough formula with charcoal and baking soda that refreshes your hair while you sleep. It helps detoxify your hair by absorbing excess oil and helps remove impurities that build-up during the day so you wake up to fresh and clean looking hair. With a delicate soothing fragrance, it promotes an inner sense of relaxation that will help you drift off in restful sleep. Help detoxify (1) your hair overnight between washes. You're welcome. (1) Additionally it helps neutralise odours through inclusion of fragrance and baking soda. Pssst... Did you know? 87% (3) of consumers agree this product feels lightweight (3) Consumer Study, 150 subjects, % agreement satisfaction after 1 week with 1 or more uses.

Award Winning No 1 Brand* *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 26th Dec 2020. Our Promise Won't dry hair out Soothing fragrance Low residue

Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Overnight Hair Refresh Helps detoxify hair while you sleep Wake up to Clean Looking, Fresh Hair Low Residue Soothing Fragrance

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Charcoal Powder, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Distearyldimonium Chloride, C13-15 Alkane, Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage