Tesco Plant Chef 8 Mini Bangers & Burgers 195G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1198kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- 4 Mini bread rolls filled with soya protein burgers. 4 Mini bread rolls filled with pea protein cocktail sausages.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Soya and pea protein burgers and pea protein bangers in mini bread rolls
- Pack size: 195G
Information
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Place all burgers and bangers on a microwavable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
195g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One meat-free mini burger (24g)
|Energy
|1198kJ / 285kcal
|287kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|14.5g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.47g
|0.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pea Protein Cocktail Sausages (42%) [Water, White Onion, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Mushroom, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Maize Flour, Flavourings, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Thyme, Black Pepper, Salt, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Mace, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Onion Powder], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Soya Protein Burgers (51%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Coconut Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Smoked Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Onion, Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
8 Servings
