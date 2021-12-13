We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Baker Street Chocolate & Orange Cake Truffles 300G

3.8(14)Write a review
image 1 of Baker Street Chocolate & Orange Cake Truffles 300G
£3.50
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Orange Flavour Cake Truffles Coated in 20% Dark and Milk Chocolate Flavoured Vermicelli
  • A Classic Christmas Flavour Combination with Sweet Chocolate and Tangy Orange.
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians!
  • Baker Street is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
  • Christmas Market Treats
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Coconut, Shea), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg, Starch (contains Wheat), Oat Flakes, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apricot, Apple, Banana, Orange, Blueberry, Flavouring, Alcohol, Milk Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Dried Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut, Almond, Wheat Gluten, Desiccated Coconut, Soya Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice, Colours (Cochineal, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Carotenes, Beta-Apo-8'-Carotenal, Brilliant Blue FCF), Glazing Agent (Shellac)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened...store in an airtight container.

Name and address

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,

Return to

  • St Pierre Groupe Limited,
  • Kingston House,
  • Towers Business Park,
  • Wilmslow Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M20 2LX,
  • UK.
  • Contact in EU: Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
  • Unit 3B Dysart House,
  • Plato Business Park,
  • Damastown,
  • Dublin 15,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy1624kJ/386kcal
Fat13.0g
of which saturates4.7g
Carbohydrate63.0g
of which sugars40.0g
Fibre2.7g
Protein4.2g
Salt0.7g
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not very nice.

2 stars

Was a substitute. Didn't like at all. Dry. Threw most away.

Delicious!

4 stars

These remind me of similar things I ate as a child. They're delicious but very rich and very dense, one or two at a time is enough! I took a star off because it seems a shame they need to contain cochineal - without which they would be suitable for vegetarians.

Waste of money!

1 stars

Awful - there are five of us including 3 children and not one of us liked them - they went in the bin which is unheard of!!! Absolutely disgusting balls of gritty, tasteless mush. Might as well squish a cheap cupcake and roll in 100s and 1000s - not nice and total waste of money!

The flavour combination everyone loves!

5 stars

These were premium and delicious! My husband could not get enough of them. Very chocolatey, very indulgent - perfect for some special occasion, as well as Christmas!

👎

1 stars

These were not for me. I found them to have really weird chewy texture

These are rich tasting so I didn't eat more than t

4 stars

These are rich tasting so I didn't eat more than two at a time but the plus point it means they last longer! I shared with friends and some of us tasted the orange more than others. However the overall verdict was that these are a tasty treat.

Sweet and moorish.

5 stars

These are a lovely little sweet treat. They're quite rich though so the box goes quite a long way. I love the flavour combination of chocolate and orange so I was keen to give these a go.

so disappointed no taste of orange just a stodgy s

1 stars

so disappointed no taste of orange just a stodgy sweet mess would never buy again

very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and soft cake truffles. It is something I will buy again. Would recommend!

I love the combination of chocolate and orange and

5 stars

I love the combination of chocolate and orange and these truffles pair them beautifully. Lovely flavour. They come in nice packaging and great to share.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here