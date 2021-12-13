Baker Street Chocolate & Orange Cake Truffles 300G

Not very nice.
Was a substitute. Didn't like at all. Dry. Threw most away.
Delicious!
These remind me of similar things I ate as a child. They're delicious but very rich and very dense, one or two at a time is enough! I took a star off because it seems a shame they need to contain cochineal - without which they would be suitable for vegetarians.
Waste of money!
Awful - there are five of us including 3 children and not one of us liked them - they went in the bin which is unheard of!!! Absolutely disgusting balls of gritty, tasteless mush. Might as well squish a cheap cupcake and roll in 100s and 1000s - not nice and total waste of money!
The flavour combination everyone loves!
These were premium and delicious! My husband could not get enough of them. Very chocolatey, very indulgent - perfect for some special occasion, as well as Christmas!
👎
These were not for me. I found them to have really weird chewy texture
These are rich tasting so I didn't eat more than t
These are rich tasting so I didn't eat more than two at a time but the plus point it means they last longer! I shared with friends and some of us tasted the orange more than others. However the overall verdict was that these are a tasty treat.
Sweet and moorish.
These are a lovely little sweet treat. They're quite rich though so the box goes quite a long way. I love the flavour combination of chocolate and orange so I was keen to give these a go.
so disappointed no taste of orange just a stodgy s
so disappointed no taste of orange just a stodgy sweet mess would never buy again
very tasty
Very tasty and soft cake truffles. It is something I will buy again. Would recommend!
I love the combination of chocolate and orange and
I love the combination of chocolate and orange and these truffles pair them beautifully. Lovely flavour. They come in nice packaging and great to share.