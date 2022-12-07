Frontline Spot On Medium Dog Flea X1 1.34Ml

The original formula from the UK's leading flea and tick brand, FRONTLINE®. FRONTLINE® Spot On for dogs kills fleas, ticks and lice as well as protecting from the discomfort and diseases these parasites can cause pets. For use on puppies from 8 weeks and small dogs from between 10 and 20kg. Contains 1 pipette of 1.34ml. Use on your puppy or dog every 4 weeks for optimal protection. Can also be used on pregnant or lactating dogs. Contains fipronil.

1 pipette of 1.34 ml

10% w/v Spot On Solution Fipronil 134 mg Clinically Proven Veterinary Medicine Kills Fleas Within 24 Hours Kills Ticks Within 48 Hours Kills Lice Reduces Risk Of Tick-Borne Disease

Pack size: 1.34ML

Ingredients

Each 1.34 ml Pipette contains 134 mg Fipronil, Also contains Butylhydroxyanisole 0.02% w/v and Butylhydroxytoluene 0.01% w/v

Preparation and Usage