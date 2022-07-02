We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Smiths Chipstick Salt & Vinegar Snack 6 X17g

2.3(6)Write a review
image 1 of Smiths Chipstick Salt & Vinegar Snack 6 X17g

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
346kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346 kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Maize & Potato Snack
  • - Chipsticks have been around since 1971
  • - These crispy, crunchy sticks, full of your favourite Salt & Vinegar flavour, are as delicious now as they have always been!
  • - Perfect snacks for lunch and snacking
  • - 83 calories per pack
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks
  • From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.
  • © 2021 Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.
  • Smiths is a registered trademark.
  • Chipsticks is a registered trademark. ©2021.
  • 83Kcal 346kJ per pack
  • Baked not fried
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules (Preservative (Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite)), Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 17g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy346 kJ2036 kJ
-83 kcal (4%*)486 kcal
Fat3.9 g (6%*)23.0 g
of which Saturates0.3 g (1%*)1.7 g
Carbohydrate10.8 g63.3 g
of which Sugars0.1 g (<1%*)0.7 g
Fibre0.2 g1.2 g
Protein1.0 g5.7 g
Salt0.43 g (7%*)2.52 g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor....no crunch

1 stars

No crunch at all. Tasted like old stock but was well in date. The birds enjoyed them. I telephoned Walkers to complain about the quality and received a voucher to buy a new pack I will review again when purchased.

Great value

5 stars

Family favourite, nice and vinegary and tasty.

Where's the taste gone?

1 stars

What have they done to these chipsticks. Since they are back in stock they appear to have no taste & be covered in a greasy film which leaves an aftertaste in the mouth. No more for me thank you.

No flavouring

1 stars

I've bought this product twice and both times they had NO flavouring. Nothing!

i like the crunch of theses but i like the ready s

2 stars

i like the crunch of theses but i like the ready salted best in the red packet

Smaller pack, same price...

4 stars

Taste just the same as I remember them from years ago - very nice, but used to be an 8 pack. They disappeared for a few weeks, then returned as a 6 pack for the same price. This is not the first multipack of crisps/snacks to do this. It puts me off buying them. Would rather the price went up a little than have the pack size reduced.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here