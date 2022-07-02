Smiths Chipstick Salt & Vinegar Snack 6 X17g

Poor....no crunch
No crunch at all. Tasted like old stock but was well in date. The birds enjoyed them. I telephoned Walkers to complain about the quality and received a voucher to buy a new pack I will review again when purchased.
Great value
Family favourite, nice and vinegary and tasty.
Where's the taste gone?
What have they done to these chipsticks. Since they are back in stock they appear to have no taste & be covered in a greasy film which leaves an aftertaste in the mouth. No more for me thank you.
No flavouring
I've bought this product twice and both times they had NO flavouring. Nothing!
i like the crunch of theses but i like the ready s
i like the crunch of theses but i like the ready salted best in the red packet
Smaller pack, same price...
Taste just the same as I remember them from years ago - very nice, but used to be an 8 pack. They disappeared for a few weeks, then returned as a 6 pack for the same price. This is not the first multipack of crisps/snacks to do this. It puts me off buying them. Would rather the price went up a little than have the pack size reduced.