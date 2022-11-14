Nielsen Massey Vanilla Bean Paste 60Ml

Very thick and strong
Far better than the cheaper alternatives. Its thicker and stronger so you dont need as much so the extra price is worth it. Love the smell of this stuff lol. Bought as a promotion.
Tasty
This is more fluid than a paste which I prefer. It can be used to add a vanilla flavour to anything not just for desserts. A little goes a long way which may justify paying more for it. This was bought as part of a promotion.
Adds great taste
Ive always bought tbis brand and it never fails. Only need to use a small amound it and it reallg brings out the taste in my cakes. This was purchased as part of a promotion.
Rich vanilla
A little goes a long way. The flavour is very intense and delicious.
Good natural flavour
One of the best vanilla flavours. Does not taste artificial like some and with a nice bean effect running through whatever you use it for. Would recommend..
Great for baking
This paste gives a subtle vanilla taste and gives the little specks that look so great in cheesecake and custard. A little goes a long way which makes this pot good value. Product was purchased as part of a promotion.
A baking essential
Lovely vanilla paste. I use this for all my baking
Vanilla paste
I would not class this as a paste , more a thick liquid consistency. However it adds a nice vanilla taste to baking home made treats or coffee.
Great flavour
This paste adds a great vanilla flavor to baking, easy to use and a good size jar. This was bought as part of a promotion.
Great!
First time using paste and it won’t be the last. It elevated the cake and buttercream. Tried it in coffee and it was good. A bit expensive but worth it for the superior taste. I bought as part of a promotion.