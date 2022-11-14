We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nielsen Massey Vanilla Bean Paste 60Ml

4.8(51)Write a review
Nielsen Massey Vanilla Bean Paste 60Ml
£5.75
£95.83/litre

Product Description

  • Vanilla Bean Paste
  • For recipes, visit www.NielsenMassey.com
  • The World's Finest Vanilla
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Pods, Gum Tragacanth (a Natural Thickener)

Storage

Sealed for your protection. Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Product of the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • 15 ml Paste = 15 ml Extract = 1 Pod
  • For food use only.

Name and address

  • Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc.,
  • Waukegan,
  • IL 60085-8307,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc.,
  • Waukegan,
  • IL 60085-8307,
  • USA.

Net Contents

60ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

51 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Very thick and strong

5 stars

Far better than the cheaper alternatives. Its thicker and stronger so you dont need as much so the extra price is worth it. Love the smell of this stuff lol. Bought as a promotion.

Tasty

5 stars

This is more fluid than a paste which I prefer. It can be used to add a vanilla flavour to anything not just for desserts. A little goes a long way which may justify paying more for it. This was bought as part of a promotion.

Adds great taste

5 stars

Ive always bought tbis brand and it never fails. Only need to use a small amound it and it reallg brings out the taste in my cakes. This was purchased as part of a promotion.

Rich vanilla

5 stars

A little goes a long way. The flavour is very intense and delicious.

Good natural flavour

5 stars

One of the best vanilla flavours. Does not taste artificial like some and with a nice bean effect running through whatever you use it for. Would recommend..

Great for baking

5 stars

This paste gives a subtle vanilla taste and gives the little specks that look so great in cheesecake and custard. A little goes a long way which makes this pot good value. Product was purchased as part of a promotion.

A baking essential

5 stars

Lovely vanilla paste. I use this for all my baking

Vanilla paste

5 stars

I would not class this as a paste , more a thick liquid consistency. However it adds a nice vanilla taste to baking home made treats or coffee.

Great flavour

5 stars

This paste adds a great vanilla flavor to baking, easy to use and a good size jar. This was bought as part of a promotion.

Great!

5 stars

First time using paste and it won’t be the last. It elevated the cake and buttercream. Tried it in coffee and it was good. A bit expensive but worth it for the superior taste. I bought as part of a promotion.

