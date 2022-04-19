We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Stratford Blue Cheese 150G

4.1(14)Write a review
Tesco Finest Stratford Blue Cheese 150G
£ 2.75
£18.34/kg
Clubcard Price

Per 30g

Energy
490kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Full fat soft blue veined cheese.
  • The creamy blue cheese is made using small production methods at the family dairy by Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, using local cow’s milk from friends and family in Lancashire, England. After the cheese is matured for around 8 weeks the cheese is selected for packing into wedges.  Perfect introductory blue as a centrepiece for your cheese board or crumbling into cobb salads
  • Rich & Creamy A truly indulgent blue cheese made in Lancashire using local cow's milk
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

14 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Good creamy blue cheese

4 stars

Very good, tasty blue cheese. Different to Stilton, a bit less crumbly and a bit creamier. Nice for a change. Great after dinner if you're not a sweet eater.

Tasty

5 stars

A lovely rounded flavour. Have only used it with bread or crackers.

Good Cheese.

4 stars

A good cheese with a mild creamy flavour.

Not to our taste

2 stars

Horrid - We love blue cheese but this very much in the ‘Danish Blue’ category as far as we were concerned! Shan’t buy it again.

Superb Blue

5 stars

Wow what a superb blue cheese, never had it before now in favourites

Definitely a winner!

5 stars

This was a delicious creamy cheese with a mild taste of blue! Lovely for a cheeseboard. Will definitely be purchasing it again. I probably bought it because of the reviews as it definitely earned it’s five stars from me (& all my guests!)

Yummy

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous. Creamy, salty everything you want from a blue cheese. Will definitely buy again.

Very enjoyable

4 stars

Stratford blue cheese is a new cheese to me. It is a very gentle cheese with a mild blue taste. It is very tasty on crackers, an ideal supper dish.

A creamy cheese with a gentle kick

5 stars

Not as 'tangy' as Stilton. A beautiful creamy cheese with a kick. A great addition to a cheeseboard.

Tasty tangy and creamer

5 stars

Creamy and with a nice bite useful for crackers and added to a quiche

