Tesco Finest Stratford Blue Cheese 150G

Good creamy blue cheese
Very good, tasty blue cheese. Different to Stilton, a bit less crumbly and a bit creamier. Nice for a change. Great after dinner if you're not a sweet eater.
Tasty
A lovely rounded flavour. Have only used it with bread or crackers.
Good Cheese.
A good cheese with a mild creamy flavour.
Not to our taste
Horrid - We love blue cheese but this very much in the ‘Danish Blue’ category as far as we were concerned! Shan’t buy it again.
Superb Blue
Wow what a superb blue cheese, never had it before now in favourites
Definitely a winner!
This was a delicious creamy cheese with a mild taste of blue! Lovely for a cheeseboard. Will definitely be purchasing it again. I probably bought it because of the reviews as it definitely earned it’s five stars from me (& all my guests!)
Yummy
Absolutely gorgeous. Creamy, salty everything you want from a blue cheese. Will definitely buy again.
Very enjoyable
Stratford blue cheese is a new cheese to me. It is a very gentle cheese with a mild blue taste. It is very tasty on crackers, an ideal supper dish.
A creamy cheese with a gentle kick
Not as 'tangy' as Stilton. A beautiful creamy cheese with a kick. A great addition to a cheeseboard.
Tasty tangy and creamer
Creamy and with a nice bite useful for crackers and added to a quiche