Good Catch Thai Style 8 Fish Free Cakes 227G

£ 3.75
£16.52/kg

Product Description

  • Thai style seasoned Fish-Free Cakes made with vegetable protein (17%), quick-frozen
  • Check out our website for more recipes!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C103668, www.fsc.org
  • Made with Vegetable Protein (17%), Quick-Frozen
  • Real Seafood Taste
  • High Protein
  • Flaky Whitefish-Style Texture
  • Chef-Created Flavor
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 227G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Concentrate, Green Onion, Sunflower Oil, Cilantro, Shallot, Lemongrass Brown Sugar, Lime Juice, Chickpea Flour, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Broad Bean Protein, Lentil Protein, Soya Protein Isolate, Yeast Extracts, Onion Powder, Apple Cider Vinegar, Navy Bean Powder, Herbs, Spice, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: see ingredients in capitals.

Storage

Uncooked / keep frozen (-18°C) until use. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Cook from frozen. Preheat skillet (cast iron preferred) over medium heat and add oil.
2. Place frozen fish-free cakes on skillet. Do not overcrowd.
3. For food safety, cook fish-free cakes with lid on, flipping occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C), approximately 8 - 9 minutes.

Importer address

  • Gathered Foods,
  • Zandbergen World's Finest Meat,
  • Industrieweg 66,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

Net Contents

8 x 28.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy542 kJ / 129 kcal
Fat4g
- of which saturates0g
Carbohydrates3g
- of which sugars2g
Protein1g
Salt1g
3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

These are fab! When I find new, interesting products that are both vegetarian/vegan and gluten free (I have Coeliac Disease) I do like to try them because they don’t turn up very often and these are a real discovery! I had some last night with a rocket salad, some chilli dipping sauce and a few home cooked chips - absolutely delicious!

Not nice sadly

2 stars

was looking forward to these as recommended in a vegan magazine but they have a weird texture with rubbery pieces inside. Unpleasant taste, almost perfumey is the only way I can describe it. Won't be trying their other items as expensive if they're not liked on trying !

Delicious

5 stars

Really liked these! I’m vegan and my husband isn’t but he likes them. Really nice lemon grass flavour with a good hit of chilli. Great that they are gluten free too. Would definitely buy them again

