Good Catch Thai Style 8 Fish Free Cakes 227G

Absolutely delicious!
These are fab! When I find new, interesting products that are both vegetarian/vegan and gluten free (I have Coeliac Disease) I do like to try them because they don’t turn up very often and these are a real discovery! I had some last night with a rocket salad, some chilli dipping sauce and a few home cooked chips - absolutely delicious!
Not nice sadly
was looking forward to these as recommended in a vegan magazine but they have a weird texture with rubbery pieces inside. Unpleasant taste, almost perfumey is the only way I can describe it. Won't be trying their other items as expensive if they're not liked on trying !
Delicious
Really liked these! I’m vegan and my husband isn’t but he likes them. Really nice lemon grass flavour with a good hit of chilli. Great that they are gluten free too. Would definitely buy them again