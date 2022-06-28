We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Oh My Banoffee Pie Ice Cream 427Ml

4.6(45)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Oh My Banoffee Pie Ice Cream 427Ml
Product Description

  • Ice cream with banana puree (2.2%), Chocolatey Caramel Cups (7.5%) & Cookie Swirls (9%), Topped with Creamy Whipped Ice Cream, Caramel Swirls (5.5%) & Chocolatey Chunks (3.5%)
  • The Ben & Jerry's Oh My! Banoffee Pie! Sundae frozen dessert features banana ice cream with chocolatey caramel cups and cookie swirls topped with creamy whipped ice cream, caramel swirls, and chocolatey chunks. If you love banoffee pie as much as we do, this sundae-in-a-tub is sure to make your heart sing.
  • This sundae is BANANAS. Literally. From the banana ice cream to the chocolatey caramel cups, cookie swirls, and creamy, dreamy whipped ice cream topping — complete with even more chunks and swirls, if you can believe it — it’s a perfect ice cream sundae version of the classic Banoffee Pie dessert. And there’s nothing we love more than turning our favorite desserts into ice cream flavors. Sure, ice cream sundaes are pretty great. But ice cream sundaes masquerading as other desserts? Now that’s pure dessert magic. And when the whole sundae is in the tub, there’s no need to go rummaging through your kitchen looking for ingredients. Now that’s euphoria. Will you dig into the whipped ice cream topping first, savoring every bite of caramel-swirled and chocolatey chunk’d euphoria? Or will you enjoy it with the ice cream below, following those cookie swirls until you’ve reached peak dessert deliciosity? It’s a good thing there’s no wrong answer.
  • The Ben & Jerry’s Oh My! Banoffee Pie! Sundae is Fairtrade Certified, comes in responsibly sourced packaging, and is made with eggs from cage-free hens, so you can feel good about every scoop.
  • If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours? We've got Netflix & Chilll'd ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & brownie pieces or Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs so give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Oh My! Banoffee Pie! Sundae ice cream tub frozen dessert
  • Banana Ice Cream with Chocolatey Caramel Cups and Cookie Swirls topped with Creamy Whipped Ice Cream, Caramel Swirls, and Chocolatey Chunks.
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, vanilla & bananas
  • This Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tub is Kosher & Halal certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 427ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, cream (MILK) (19%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, rapeseed), coconut fat, banana puree (2.2%), brown sugar, starch, glucose-fructose syrup, free range EGG yolk, WHEAT flour, whole WHEAT flour, butter (MILK), soluble corn fibre, cocoa powder, whole MILK powder, fat-reduced cocoa powder, cocoa butter, emulsifiers (SOY lecithins, sunflower lecithins), skimmed MILK powder, salt, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), molasses, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), lemon juice concentrate, natural vanilla flavouring, natural flavourings, vanilla extract, butter fat (MILK). May contain almond, hazelnut and walnut. > Fairtrade sugar, bananas, cocoa and vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 52% excluding water and dairy. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

427 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1257 kJ1043 kJ1043 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)299 kcal249 kcal249 kcal0%
Fat (g)16 g13 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)9.6 g8 g8 g40%
Carbohydrate (g)35 g29 g29 g11%
of which sugars (g)28 g23 g23 g26%
Protein (g)3.2 g2.7 g2.7 g5%
Salt (g)0.33 g0.28 g0.28 g5%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
45 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Best Ice Cream ever

5 stars

This has to be one of the best ice creams ever made ! I could become seriously addicted to this !!

No thank you

1 stars

Did not taste of anything

Delicious!!!!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I must say that the Ben & Jerrys Ice cream was delicious. I bought the Banoffie Pie flavour and loved it. It tasted lovely and creamy. I will be adding another tub of it to my weekly shopping list. Looking forward to tasting the other flavours too

Oh my my God The best to be created

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This ice cream is literally a omg wow ice cream I love ben and Jerry's so I was to suprised as I know all there products are top tier but banoffee is my favourite guilty pleasure and combined with ben and Jerry's ice cream as my new favourite dessert The rich and creamy banana ice cream with the chocolate caramel cups and cookie swirls is perfectly balanced and full of flavour Each mouthful is heaven and you know that's its top quality the banana ice cream melts in your mouth the caramel and cookie swirls add an amazing texture which is full of deliciousness

Not too bad

3 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I'm not normally a fan of Ben and Jerry's ice cream in all honesty, but I thought I'd give this ago. I'm not in love with like people rave but I am enjoying this one . It has a nice flavor. My son absolutely loves it though. So that's a plus

Delicious product

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

We are great lovers of Ben and jerrys in our house so decided to try this flavour. Of course this flavour didn't disappoint. Lovely banana/toffee taste, smooth tasting ice cream and a lovely crunch from the pieces added. Highly recommend

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I am always a fan of Ben and Jerrys and this flavour did not disappoint. A wonderful combination of banana, caramel and chocolate. It is great for all the family to enjoy. I will definitely buy this in the future!

What's not to like !

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This really is my guilty pleasure ..! I was really impressed with the packaging as always with Ben and Jerry's ice cream I love banoffie pie so trying the ice cream was a must and as a family we was not disappointed

Nice flavour!

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Oh my banoffee was delicious. I would say that there could be more 'bits' in it but overall yum! The cookie pieces made it less tart with the banana and they were that added crunch. The ice cream itself was super creamy!

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

