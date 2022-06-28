Ben & Jerry's Oh My Banoffee Pie Ice Cream 427Ml

Best Ice Cream ever
This has to be one of the best ice creams ever made ! I could become seriously addicted to this !!
No thank you
Did not taste of anything
Delicious!!!!
I must say that the Ben & Jerrys Ice cream was delicious. I bought the Banoffie Pie flavour and loved it. It tasted lovely and creamy. I will be adding another tub of it to my weekly shopping list. Looking forward to tasting the other flavours too
Oh my my God The best to be created
This ice cream is literally a omg wow ice cream I love ben and Jerry's so I was to suprised as I know all there products are top tier but banoffee is my favourite guilty pleasure and combined with ben and Jerry's ice cream as my new favourite dessert The rich and creamy banana ice cream with the chocolate caramel cups and cookie swirls is perfectly balanced and full of flavour Each mouthful is heaven and you know that's its top quality the banana ice cream melts in your mouth the caramel and cookie swirls add an amazing texture which is full of deliciousness
Not too bad
I'm not normally a fan of Ben and Jerry's ice cream in all honesty, but I thought I'd give this ago. I'm not in love with like people rave but I am enjoying this one . It has a nice flavor. My son absolutely loves it though. So that's a plus
Delicious product
We are great lovers of Ben and jerrys in our house so decided to try this flavour. Of course this flavour didn't disappoint. Lovely banana/toffee taste, smooth tasting ice cream and a lovely crunch from the pieces added. Highly recommend
Delicious!
I am always a fan of Ben and Jerrys and this flavour did not disappoint. A wonderful combination of banana, caramel and chocolate. It is great for all the family to enjoy. I will definitely buy this in the future!
What's not to like !
This really is my guilty pleasure ..! I was really impressed with the packaging as always with Ben and Jerry's ice cream I love banoffie pie so trying the ice cream was a must and as a family we was not disappointed
Nice flavour!
Oh my banoffee was delicious. I would say that there could be more 'bits' in it but overall yum! The cookie pieces made it less tart with the banana and they were that added crunch. The ice cream itself was super creamy!
