We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow On Milk 800G

5(173)Write a review
Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow On Milk 800G
£15.00
£18.75/kg

Product Description

  • Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow On Milk 800g
  • From farm to formula
  • Organic
  • Organically made with milk from grass-fed British cows
  • No Palm Oil
  • No palm oil, better for your baby and their world
  • Whole Milk
  • We uniquely use fresh, whole organic milk
  • Vegetarian
  • No fish oil, DHA sourced from plant-based algae
  • Moving to stage 3
  • Kendamil Organic Toddler Milk is designed to support your baby's changing needs as they grow and develop and is packed full of natural goodness and whole milk nutrients.
  • - For infants 12-36 months
  • - Nutritionally balanced to support growth
  • - Whole milk nutrients, 3'-GL, no palm oil, no fish oil
  • 60† years of science
  • Vitamins C, A, D + Zinc
  • DHA (Omega 3)
  • Natural MFGM‡ + Iron
  • lodine, Calcium, ALA/LA†
  • † benefit obtained from daily intake of 2g ALA and 10g LA
  • ‡ as identified within human breast milk
  • MFGM = Milk Fat Globule Membrane
  • Welcome to our home
  • Kendamil is lovingly crafted in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
  • The place we proudly call home.
  • With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition we combine the finest local and natural ingredients to develop a unique follow-on milk as pure as your baby.
  • The Only British-Made Infant Formula Brand
  • Local British Farms
  • We partner with over 25 organic farms for our milk
  • Lake District Made
  • Each can is made with love in the Lake District
  • Trusted Globally
  • 60+ years' heritage serving millions of happy parents
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • EU Organic
  • Award Winning - Proud winners of the Queen's Award 2020
  • Made with love in the lake district
  • Whole Milk
  • No Palm Oil
  • No GMOS
  • Organic GOS
  • Complements a weaning diet
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk, Organic Demineralised Milk Whey Protein Powder, Organic Skimmed Milk, Organic Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Calcium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Lactate, Magnesium Chloride, Oil from the Micro-Algae Schizochytrium sp., Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Choline Bitartrate, Inositol, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Taurine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine- 5'- Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium-Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place before and after opening.For best before, see base of can. Use within 4 weeks of opening. Do not refrigerate and do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your follow-on milk
  • Snap open tamper-proof clip and dispose of immediately and safely, away from children. Hold the top of the can with both hands, place both thumbs under the lip and push up to open. The scoop is held inside the lid. Open the foil seal by pulling back on the easy open tab carefully and safely, then dispose of foil.
  • 1 Wash hands, then sterilise your feeding utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2 Fill kettle with 1 litre of freshly run tap water (do not use repeatedly boiled water). Boil and leave to cool for 30 minutes, so it remains at a temperature of at least 70°C. Measure the required water into a sterilised bottle.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops to the bottle. use the straight edge inside the lid to level each scoop.
  • 4 Place a sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well to dissolve powder.
  • 5 Cool to a natural body temperature by running the bottle (lid on) under cold running water. Always test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist.
  • Feeding guide (6-12 months)
  • Add 1 level scoop of powder to each 30m of waterᵃ. From 6 months your baby will need about 600ml of Kendamil Organic Follow-On Milk per day as a drink or in food. If you need more advice talk to your healthcare professional.
  • Water per feedᵃ: 150ml, Scoops per feedᵇ: 5
  • Water per feedᵃ: 180ml, Scoops per feedᵇ: 6
  • Water per feedᵃ: 210ml, Scoops per feedᵇ: 7
  • ᵃfreshly boiled and cooled; ᵇ1 level scoop = 4.3g
  • Important Feeding Instructions:
  • Use the correct amount of levelled scoops as directed. Using too much, or too little can make your baby ill. If your feed has not been used within 2 hours, we recommend that you throw it away and start again. Do not add food products such as cows' milk to your baby's milk, and do not re-heat in a microwave.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a healthcare professional. Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • Cumbria,
  • LA9 6NL,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • Our product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, give us a call and we'll investigate it for you. Do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Speak to our Lake District team:
  • +44 1539 898 555
  • +353 1 485 4245
  • Kendal Nutricare Ltd,
  • Mint Bridge Road,
  • Kendal,
  • Cumbria,
  • LA9 6NL,
  • England.
  • EU address:

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml
Energy kJ2145277
kcal51366
Fat g27.23.5
-of which saturates g9.61.3
-of which unsaturates g17.62.2
α-Linolenic Acid (ALA) mg43055.5
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) mg12516.1
Linoleic Acid (LA) mg4515582
Arachidonic Acid (ARA) mg628
Total Carbohydrate g547
-of which sugars* g526.7
-of which lactose g506.5
Fibre g1.80.23
Galacto-oligosaccharides g1.70.22
of which 3'GL** g0.060.01
Protein (N x 6.25) g11.41.5
Vitamins A mcg-RE38550
Vitamin D3 mcg10.41.3
Vitamin E mg-α-TE10.51.4
Vitamin K mcg283.6
Vitamin C mg709
Thiamin mg0.50.06
Riboflavin mg1.40.18
Niacin mg4.70.6
Vitamin B6 mg0.40.05
Folate (DFE) mcg15019.3
Vitamin B12 mcg1.30.16
Pantothenic Acid mg3.80.49
Biotin mcg141.8
Sodium mg19225
Potassium mg52267
Chloride mg38550
Calcium mg35546
Phosphorus mg18523.8
Magnesium mg506.4
Iron mg60.8
Zinc mg4.20.54
Copper mg0.420.054
Iodine mcg10013
Selenium mcg182.3
Manganese mcg739
Fluoride mg<0.1<0.015
Taurine mg455.8
Choline mg15520
Inositol mg9011.6
L-Carnitine (naturally present) mg6.80.9
Nucleotides mg222.8
Omega 3--
Omega 6--
- of which--
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
*sugars derives from milk--
** 3'GL - Galactosyllactose--

Safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a healthcare professional. Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned each night after the last feed.

View all Follow On Baby Milk From 6 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

173 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Highly recommend

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

I highly recommend Kendamil formula whether you have a new born or 1 year old their range of formula at great prices means everyone's happy.

5/5 Stars Absolutely...

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

5/5 Stars Absolutely nothing to fault and have used Kendamil products for 6 months

Happily Educated

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

Before I had my first born I thought all formulas were the same. I quickly found out they are not (the hard way). I am delighted to be a Kendamum using their high quality products that helped ease my daughters reflux.

Stick to British made

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

Many people recommended other brands that were no good what so ever. Thankfully my neighbour recommended Kendamil and I can not thank her enough. My baby girl has no more bloating and actually sleeps through the night. When I saw that Kendamil was British made I was even happier knowing I am supporting local

Breastfeed and Bottle

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

I breast feed and bottle feed my 3 month old. Kendamil makes me comfortable knowing that my baby is still getting great quality products when I don't have the time or energy to breastfeed

Positive Review

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

I had not heard of Kendamil before but when I read multiple positive reviews on Facebook and TrustPilot I knew I had to try it. I am so happy to be leaving a positive review and say that Kendamil is extremely affordable yet still a great quality product with excellent results (no more constipation or upset tummy's)

Game Changer

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

Kendamil formula is an absolute game changer - my daughters stomach is no longer upset and I can do a nappy change at regular times with no unwanted surprises.

Highly recommend this one

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

We love the minimal ingredients and high quality. This formula does not foam like other American brands we've tried. Baby loves it!

What a difference

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

100% recommend Kendamil products to every mum, expectant mum, babysitter, parent, child minder. This has changed our lives and babies health- regular bowel movements (less yucky nappies is always a plus) and helped reflux

Great!!

5 stars

A KENDAMIL Customer

I had to recently switch and this seems to be working great!

1-10 of 173 reviews

Show 10 more reviews