Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow On Milk 800g

Highly recommend
I highly recommend Kendamil formula whether you have a new born or 1 year old their range of formula at great prices means everyone's happy.
5/5 Stars Absolutely...
5/5 Stars Absolutely nothing to fault and have used Kendamil products for 6 months
Happily Educated
Before I had my first born I thought all formulas were the same. I quickly found out they are not (the hard way). I am delighted to be a Kendamum using their high quality products that helped ease my daughters reflux.
Stick to British made
Many people recommended other brands that were no good what so ever. Thankfully my neighbour recommended Kendamil and I can not thank her enough. My baby girl has no more bloating and actually sleeps through the night. When I saw that Kendamil was British made I was even happier knowing I am supporting local
Breastfeed and Bottle
I breast feed and bottle feed my 3 month old. Kendamil makes me comfortable knowing that my baby is still getting great quality products when I don't have the time or energy to breastfeed
Positive Review
I had not heard of Kendamil before but when I read multiple positive reviews on Facebook and TrustPilot I knew I had to try it. I am so happy to be leaving a positive review and say that Kendamil is extremely affordable yet still a great quality product with excellent results (no more constipation or upset tummy's)
Game Changer
Kendamil formula is an absolute game changer - my daughters stomach is no longer upset and I can do a nappy change at regular times with no unwanted surprises.
Highly recommend this one
We love the minimal ingredients and high quality. This formula does not foam like other American brands we've tried. Baby loves it!
What a difference
100% recommend Kendamil products to every mum, expectant mum, babysitter, parent, child minder. This has changed our lives and babies health- regular bowel movements (less yucky nappies is always a plus) and helped reflux
Great!!
I had to recently switch and this seems to be working great!