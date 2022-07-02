Nestle Rolo Dessert 2X65g

tasty, very very tasty
Good value and delicious
Purchased for my grandchildren’s school lunches. They love them and they are good value and not too much
Just lovely..
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ
Skimmed Milk 46%, Cream (from Milk), Sugar, Milk Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring), Toffee Syrup 7.9% (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Salt, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Emulsifier: Mono and DiGlycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose
Keep refrigeratedUse by: see top of pack
Pack contains 2 portions
Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
2 x 65g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65g Portion
|% RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|875kJ
|568kJ
|-
|209kcal
|136kcal
|7%
|Fat
|9.7g
|6.3g
|9%
|of which saturates
|6.3g
|4.1g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|17.5g
|7%
|of which sugars
|23.2g
|15.1g
|17%
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.2g
|4%
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
|RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts. Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels
|-
|-
|-
Average of 5 stars
