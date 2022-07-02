We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Rolo Dessert 2X65g

Nestle Rolo Dessert 2X65g

1 pot =

Energy
568kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ

Product Description

  • Layered milk chocolate & toffee dessert
  • Do you love anyone enough..?™
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoy Rolo as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Layered Milk Chocolate & Toffee Dessert. Rolo® Milk Chocolate & Toffee Dessert is an indulgent treat for lunchtime, snacking or in the evening. Enjoy the deliciousness of a smooth and creamy layered milk chocolate and toffee dessert. Do you love anyone enough?™
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Registered Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk 46%, Cream (from Milk), Sugar, Milk Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring), Toffee Syrup 7.9% (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Salt, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Emulsifier: Mono and DiGlycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: see top of pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.com
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,

Net Contents

2 x 65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy875kJ568kJ
-209kcal136kcal7%
Fat9.7g6.3g9%
of which saturates6.3g4.1g21%
Carbohydrate26.9g17.5g7%
of which sugars23.2g15.1g17%
Protein3.4g2.2g4%
Salt0.3g0.2g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 2 portions---
RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts. Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels---
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

tasty, very very tasty

5 stars

tasty, very very tasty

Good value and delicious

5 stars

Purchased for my grandchildren’s school lunches. They love them and they are good value and not too much

Just lovely..

5 stars

Just lovely..

