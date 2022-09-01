We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Limited Edition Sundried Tomato & Pesto Sourdough

Tesco Limited Edition Sundried Tomato & Pesto Sourdough
£1.95
£1.95/each

One slice

Energy
950kJ
226kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Sourdough with marinated sundried tomatoes and basil pesto dressing. Limited Edition. Crafted with an aged levain, with sundried tomatoes and basil pesto.
  • We take over 24 hours to craft this bread, originating from an aged sourdough starter. Made with marinated sundried tomatoes and hand topped with a rich, basil pesto dressing. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Basil Pesto (7%)[Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Black Pepper], Sundried Tomatoes (2%), Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Capers, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice
Energy1188kJ / 282kcal950kJ / 226kcal
Fat7.4g5.9g
Saturates1.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate43.7g35.0g
Sugars2.4g1.9g
Fibre3.5g2.8g
Protein8.4g6.7g
Salt1.11g0.89g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
10 Reviews

Divine sourdough bread

5 stars

Absolutely divine sourdough bread, the best Tesco’s has ever made, I would put it on par with Waitrose sourdough if not better. With butter or with a nice strong French cheese. On your own, cut up into slices and put in the freezer. A couple of slices toasted again with the compliments I suggested. 10/10 Tesco’s, please 🙏 keep it as a regular supply and not as a special, I would be so disappointed if this disappeared from the bread counter.

AMAZING tasty bread

5 stars

LOVE this bread, please don’t discontinue it. Whoever I have given this bread to absolutely rave about it. It’s so tasty!!

Please make this a permanent line

5 stars

Please don’t discontinue- absolutely great tasting bread makes lunchtimes very tasty and versatile adds a taste of the Mediterranean to the most plain sandwich, great as a side to soups, salads, meats and cheeses but also very tasty on its own with a spread of butter mmmm can highly recommend- you can make a tasty meal/snack in minutes

Dry but tasty, could be less dense

4 stars

Its really good but a bit dry, could proof for longer to be less dense

any new are welcome

5 stars

real tasty

It was very tasty. Had this toasted, spread with b

5 stars

It was very tasty. Had this toasted, spread with butter to accompany a pasta dish. On another day toasted to accompany some soup.

very nice but expensive.

5 stars

very nice but expensive.

Delicious

5 stars

Excellent quality and delicious! Have ordered it again.

LOVELY BREAD

5 stars

GOOD BREAD LOVE THE TASTE

A lovely loaf

5 stars

Wonderful loaf of bread, brimming with flavour and a lovely texture. Rub a little raw garlic on and a smear of olive oil and that goes well with pasta dishes or on its own/butter and your favourite cheese. Shame its a limited edition loaf.

