Tesco Limited Edition Sundried Tomato & Pesto Sourdough

Divine sourdough bread
Absolutely divine sourdough bread, the best Tesco’s has ever made, I would put it on par with Waitrose sourdough if not better. With butter or with a nice strong French cheese. On your own, cut up into slices and put in the freezer. A couple of slices toasted again with the compliments I suggested. 10/10 Tesco’s, please 🙏 keep it as a regular supply and not as a special, I would be so disappointed if this disappeared from the bread counter.
AMAZING tasty bread
LOVE this bread, please don’t discontinue it. Whoever I have given this bread to absolutely rave about it. It’s so tasty!!
Please make this a permanent line
Please don’t discontinue- absolutely great tasting bread makes lunchtimes very tasty and versatile adds a taste of the Mediterranean to the most plain sandwich, great as a side to soups, salads, meats and cheeses but also very tasty on its own with a spread of butter mmmm can highly recommend- you can make a tasty meal/snack in minutes
Dry but tasty, could be less dense
Its really good but a bit dry, could proof for longer to be less dense
any new are welcome
real tasty
It was very tasty. Had this toasted, spread with butter to accompany a pasta dish. On another day toasted to accompany some soup.
very nice but expensive.
Delicious
Excellent quality and delicious! Have ordered it again.
LOVELY BREAD
GOOD BREAD LOVE THE TASTE
A lovely loaf
Wonderful loaf of bread, brimming with flavour and a lovely texture. Rub a little raw garlic on and a smear of olive oil and that goes well with pasta dishes or on its own/butter and your favourite cheese. Shame its a limited edition loaf.