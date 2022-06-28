Ben & Jerry's Sundae Hazel -Nuttin But Chocolate 427Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ridiculously Delicious Review from BEN & JERRY'S 29th June 2022 I'm an ice cream fan, and I was not expecting this to be as good as it was! It's basically hazelnut spread, but make it icecream. So good! really enjoyed the hazelnut chunks paired with the brownie pieces, it was just really really good. Hyper palatable.

Yummy Review from BEN & JERRY'S 3rd May 2022 I got this to try as I love there other products and omg I was not disappointed the flavour is strong and yummy such a luxurious treat without a big price tag I'd highly recommend this to any ice cream lover

Hard to find but when you do you won't regret it. Review from BEN & JERRY'S 27th April 2022 If there's one thing I can love on forever, it's "hazelnut spread" you know the one! But put it in a Ben and Jerrys, I'm set for life! I love that there's a mix of vanilla and chocolate ice cream as vanilla is my other favourite thing. There's some lovely little chocolate chunks in there too. The only down side I can think of is how long it took me to find it! I looked for it every time I went shopping for a good couple of months but it's always out of stock. I finally found it in a store I don't often go to. It must be a popular one and is quite on the expensive side.

Just delicious! Review from BEN & JERRY'S 28th March 2022 This brand never ever fails to Hit the spot with the yummy creations they come up with!!! This has got to be right up there as one of my favourites!!! The Devine scrumptious richness on each layer WOW!!!! I must warn you though….THIS IS JUST TOO GOOD TO SHARE!!!! Can't wait to get more when the kids go to their grandparents…..bit of me and Ben&Jerrys time!

Yummmmm Review from BEN & JERRY'S 28th March 2022 After buying this all I can say is YUMMMM I can't wait for the summer to buy more . Definitely a treat not to share with the family . Will definitely buy this again and will definitely get it for bbq season

Creamy and tasty Review from BEN & JERRY'S 22nd March 2022 This Ben and Jerry's hazzel nut chocolate ice cream is very creamy and tasty. Easy to scoop out. All family love it. This is good for littles and grow ups. For any occasion. The taste of chocolate and nut is just perfect.

The best taste Review from BEN & JERRY'S 18th March 2022 Honestly I love a Ben and jerrys but this one is so tasty! I love all the flavours and packaging. Everytime Ben and jerrys blows it out of the park with taste! It is really nice with the hazelnut adds a bit of something extra!