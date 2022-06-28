We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-06-28 

Ben & Jerry's Sundae Hazel -Nuttin But Chocolate 427Ml

4.7(56)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Sundae Hazel -Nuttin But Chocolate 427Ml
£ 4.80
£1.13/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chocolate hazelnut ice cream with brownie pieces (8%) and sea salt chocolatey swirls (7%), topped with creamy whipped ice cream, chocolatey hazelnut swirls (6%) and chocolatey chunks (3%)
  • The Ben & Jerry’s Hazel-nuttin’ but Chocolate Sundae frozen dessert features chocolate hazelnut ice cream with brownie pieces and sea salt chocolatey swirls topped with creamy whipped ice cream, chocolatey hazelnut swirls, and chocolatey chunks. Chocolate and hazelnut lovers, this one’s for you!
  • If you’re as excited for chocolate and hazelnuts as we are, this sundae is about to become your new favorite dessert. The best part? The whole sundae is in the tub! There’s no need to rummage through your kitchen looking for ingredients. Just grab a bowl and your favorite ice cream spoon and let the sundae euphoria begin. This sundae starts with chocolate hazelnut ice cream so rich and creamy it’ll make your head spin. Add in fudgy brownie pieces and sea salted chocolate swirls, and it’s every chocolate lover’s dream. Top it off with a creamy whipped ice cream topping complete with — you guessed it — even more chocolate in the form of chocolatey hazelnut swirls and chocolatey chunks and this sundae has reached peak deliciosity. There’s hazel-nuttin’ left to do but dig in and enjoy the ride.
  • The Ben & Jerry's Hazel-nuttin’ but Chocolate Sundae is Fairtrade Certified, comes in responsibly sourced packaging, and is made with eggs from cage-free hens, so you can feel good about every delightful scoop.
  • If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours? We've got Netflix & Chilll'd ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & brownie pieces or Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs so give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Hazel-nuttin' but Chocolate Sundae frozen dessert
  • Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream with Brownie Pieces and Sea Salt Chocolatey Swirls topped with Creamy Whipped Ice Cream, Chocolatey Hazelnut Swirls, and Chocolatey Chunks
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tub is Kosher & Halal certified
  • This frozen dessert from Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 427ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cream (MILK) (20%), condensed skimmed MILK, HAZELNUT (5.5%), vegetable oils (sunflower, fully refined soybean), glucose syrup, cocoa powder (1.7%), fat-reduced cocoa powder (1.4%), WHEAT flour, coconut fat, soluble corn fibre, cocoa mass, free range EGG yolk, dextrose, butter fat (MILK), EGG, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, SOY lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), EGG white powder, salt, sea salt, malted BARLEY flour, vanilla extract, natural flavouring, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate). May contain other nuts. > Fairtrade sugar, cocoa and vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 58% excluding water and dairy. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

427 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1226 kJ993 kJ993 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)292 kcal237 kcal237 kcal0%
Fat (g)17 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)7.8 g6.3 g6.3 g32%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g24 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g22 g22 g24%
Protein (g)4.3 g3.5 g3.5 g7%
Salt (g)0.21 g0.17 g0.17 g3%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
56 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ridiculously Delicious

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I'm an ice cream fan, and I was not expecting this to be as good as it was! It's basically hazelnut spread, but make it icecream. So good! really enjoyed the hazelnut chunks paired with the brownie pieces, it was just really really good. Hyper palatable.

Yummy

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I got this to try as I love there other products and omg I was not disappointed the flavour is strong and yummy such a luxurious treat without a big price tag I'd highly recommend this to any ice cream lover

Hard to find but when you do you won't regret it.

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

If there's one thing I can love on forever, it's "hazelnut spread" you know the one! But put it in a Ben and Jerrys, I'm set for life! I love that there's a mix of vanilla and chocolate ice cream as vanilla is my other favourite thing. There's some lovely little chocolate chunks in there too. The only down side I can think of is how long it took me to find it! I looked for it every time I went shopping for a good couple of months but it's always out of stock. I finally found it in a store I don't often go to. It must be a popular one and is quite on the expensive side.

Just delicious!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This brand never ever fails to Hit the spot with the yummy creations they come up with!!! This has got to be right up there as one of my favourites!!! The Devine scrumptious richness on each layer WOW!!!! I must warn you though….THIS IS JUST TOO GOOD TO SHARE!!!! Can't wait to get more when the kids go to their grandparents…..bit of me and Ben&Jerrys time!

Yummmmm

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

After buying this all I can say is YUMMMM I can't wait for the summer to buy more . Definitely a treat not to share with the family . Will definitely buy this again and will definitely get it for bbq season

Creamy and tasty

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This Ben and Jerry's hazzel nut chocolate ice cream is very creamy and tasty. Easy to scoop out. All family love it. This is good for littles and grow ups. For any occasion. The taste of chocolate and nut is just perfect.

The best taste

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Honestly I love a Ben and jerrys but this one is so tasty! I love all the flavours and packaging. Everytime Ben and jerrys blows it out of the park with taste! It is really nice with the hazelnut adds a bit of something extra!

Game changer!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love this new sundae concept! The soft top layer is so delicious and different from other ice cream flavours, I'm obsessed with it. The flavours are unreal as well, so luxurious lasting with the chocolate and hazelnut I'm super impressed.

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

