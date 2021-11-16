We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mr Kipling Chocolate & Orange Tarts 6 Pack

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling Chocolate & Orange Tarts 6 Pack
£1.75
£0.29/each

Per tart (50g)

Energy
859kJ
205kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.4g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry Cases with a Layer of Chocolate and Orange Flavoured Mousse (36%), Topped with a Chocolate Flavoured Fondant Icing (25%) and Gold and Bronze Sugar Pieces.
  • Light pastry case with a layer of chocolate & orange flavoured mousse, chocolate flavoured icing and festive sugar sprinkles
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Icing Sugar, Gold and Bronze Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Water), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Dried Egg White, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Flavourings (contain Sulphites), Soya Flour, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Chocolate & Orange Tarts at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tart (50g)
Energy1713kJ859kJ
-408kcal205kcal
Fat15.3g7.7g
of which Saturates5.4g2.7g
Carbohydrate63g31.6g
of which Sugars34.6g17.4g
Fibre2g1g
Protein3.5g1.8g
Salt0.23g0.12g
This pack contains 6 portions--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

If you are into very sweet, rich and chocolatey ca

3 stars

If you are into very sweet, rich and chocolatey cake's then you have hit lucky. Pastry case crumbly though take's some of the sweet, gooey and rich filling.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here