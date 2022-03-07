Dino's Little Franks 8 Smoked Pork Hot Dogs 550G

8 Beechwood Smoked Pork Hot Dogs in Salted Water To find out more visit dinosfamous.com

Inspired by the streets of Brooklyn, Dino's brings classic American deli flavours to your home. You can't mess with an all-American classic. Same award winning recipe as The Brooklyn Big Dog. just a little smaller.

Try little franks with our mouth-watering stacker pickles range jammed with flavour!

All American Style

Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

75% Pork Meat, Water, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Spice Extracts, Sugar, Stabiliser: Diphosphate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Mustard, Celery, Milk and Soy.

Produce of

Produced and Packed in Germany using Pork from the EU

Net Contents

550g ℮

Drained weight

360g