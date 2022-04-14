We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Chilli Chicken Drumsticks 800G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Chilli Chicken Drumsticks 800G
£ 3.00
£3.75/kg
Clubcard Price

1/5 of a pack

Energy
569kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chicken drumsticks marinated in a sweet chilli seasoning.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (94%), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Salt, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Bell Pepper, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Oregano, Cumin, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract, Lime Oil.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes.

Barbeque
Instructions: Cook in the oven, then place on barbecue for 5 minutes. Turn frequently to give a chargrilled effect.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

View all Frozen BBQ Meat & Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

awful do not buy

1 stars

awful do not buy

Can I have 50% of my money back

1 stars

Full of injected water 50% shrinkage when cooked

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here