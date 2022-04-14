Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Chilli Chicken Drumsticks 800G

awful do not buy
awful do not buy
Can I have 50% of my money back
Full of injected water 50% shrinkage when cooked
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (94%), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Salt, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Bell Pepper, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Oregano, Cumin, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract, Lime Oil.
For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes.
Barbeque
Instructions: Cook in the oven, then place on barbecue for 5 minutes. Turn frequently to give a chargrilled effect.
Made using British chicken.
5 Servings
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
800g e
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
