John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Ml

J/F FRIZZ EASE ALL IN 1 ORIG SERUM 50ML

Say goodbye to frizzy hair, smooth and moisturise your hair in an instant. John Frieda's iconic anti-frizz serum instantly smooths medium to thick hair and keeps frizz at bay - even in up to 90% humidity. Made with argan, coconut and moringa oil, this hair serum is perfect for a super-silky finish. Plus, it's had a makeover; you can now use it on wet or dry hair, and it spreads more easily through your hair. The packaging has also been updated and the bottle and pump are now made with 50% less plastic and made with 45% recycled material.

John Frieda®

- Up to 72-hour frizz protection - Resists 90% humidity - Heat protection up to 220°C - Safe for colour-treated hair - Vegan friendly formula

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage