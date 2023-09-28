We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Ml
image 1 of John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Mlimage 2 of John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Mlimage 3 of John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Mlimage 4 of John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Mlimage 5 of John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Original Serum 50Ml

4.5(572)
Write a review

£8.00

£16.00/100ml

Vegan

J/F FRIZZ EASE ALL IN 1 ORIG SERUM 50ML
Say goodbye to frizzy hair, smooth and moisturise your hair in an instant.John Frieda's iconic anti-frizz serum instantly smooths medium to thick hair and keeps frizz at bay - even in up to 90% humidity.Made with argan, coconut and moringa oil, this hair serum is perfect for a super-silky finish. Plus, it's had a makeover; you can now use it on wet or dry hair, and it spreads more easily through your hair. The packaging has also been updated and the bottle and pump are now made with 50% less plastic and made with 45% recycled material.
John Frieda®
- Up to 72-hour frizz protection- Resists 90% humidity- Heat protection up to 220°C- Safe for colour-treated hair- Vegan friendly formula
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For wet hair application: Use sparingly, dispense 1 pump of serum into palm and rub hands together. Spread evenly through hair, avoiding roots. Use more or less depending on hair length and thickness, and do not rinse out.For dry hair application: Reduce usage amount and apply to target areas only.

View all Hair Treatment & Serum

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here