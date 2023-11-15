Scrumbles Chicken Dry Dog Food 2Kg

A complete pet food for adult & senior dogs.Looking for a Different Weight?Head over to scrumbles.co.uk to use our handy feeding calculator for more weights and a more tailored plan.Good Food Shouldn't Cost the Earth!I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like manufacturing locally and choosing eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to social and environmental causes.Beyond the BowlWe're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds.Find out more at SCRUMBLES.COMAnd uses up to 16% less fossil fuels, 26% less water use and 21% reduced greenhouse gas emissions vs other non recyclable bags. Recycle at larger stores or check locally kerbside.1% for the PlanetWe take care to tread gently on the planet, reducing our food miles by manufacturing locally and donating 1% of our turnover to environmental and social causes.
Gut Friendly ProbioticsWe've squeezed in 1 Billion live bacteria to aid digestion, support the immune system and help form pickupable poops.Proper IngredientsMade with natural ingredients, our hypoallergenic recipes are free from common allergens like gluten, soy & dairy. We stand firmly against nonsense like added sugars, salts and artificial B.S.Cage Free ChickenResponsibly sourced animal protein that's highly digestible, lean and carries a lower carbon footprint than alternatives.Extra GoodiesA careful balance of brown rice and oats for dietary fibre and optimal levels of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids to help support a glossy, healthy coat.
We've Declared War on Poos.In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. We quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters smudge & boo.
Good Inside OutProbiotics for Gut Health
Pack size: 2KG
Ingredients
60% Chicken (28% Dehydrated Chicken, 26% Freshly Prepared Chicken*, 4% Chicken Fat*, 2% Chicken Stock), 20.3% Rice*, 13.5% Oats*, 2.5% Dried Alfalfa*, 1.5% Salmon Oil*, Vitamins & Minerals, 0.7% Whole Linseed*, 0.4% Dried Carrot*, 0.02% Yucca, Dried Spearmint, *Natural ingredients
Allergy Information
Made on a site which handles Grains.
Net Contents
2kg
Preparation and Usage
Feeding GuidelinesEvery dog is different but here is a guide based on typical activity levels. Fresh water should be available at all times.Body Weight: - ; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 1-2 yrs 3 yrs+; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 1-2 yrs 3 yrs+; Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: Dozer AdventurerBody Weight: 1-5kg; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 28-94g 24-79g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 34-115g 29-98g; Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: 20-67g 25-83gBody Weight: 5-10kg; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 93-157g 79-133g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 115-194g 98-165g; Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: 67-113g 83-140gBody Weight: 10-20kg; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 157-264g 133-224g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 194-326g 165-277g; Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: 133-190g 140-236gBody Weight: 20-30kg; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 264-357g 224-304g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 326-442g 277-376g Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: 190-258g 263-319Body Weight: 30-40kg; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 357-443g 304-377g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 442-548g 376-466g; Seniors 7 0years+, Food Per Day: 258-320g 319-396gBody Weight: 40-50kg; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 443-524g 377-445g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 548-648g 466-551g; Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: 320-379g 396-468gBody Weight: 60kg+; Dozer Active up to 1 hour per day, Food Per Day: 601g 511g; Adventurer Active 1-3 hours per day, Food Per Day: 743g 632g; Seniors 7 years+, Food Per Day: 434g 537gNew to Scrumbles?We suggest a gradual change over 7-10 daysLike to Snack?This complete meal is all your dog needs. If you like to give treats, please feed a little bit less.For feeding guidelines see side of pack.