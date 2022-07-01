We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kallo Veggie Cakes Beetroot & Balsamic 122G

Kallo Veggie Cakes Beetroot & Balsamic 122G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1782kJ 424kcal

Product Description

  • Lentil and pea cakes with beetroot and balsamic flavour seasoning.
  • For more glorious serving suggestions, visit: www.kallo.com
  • Out in the garden
  • Was a beautiful crop
  • Of glorious beetroot
  • With green leaves on top.
  • But these beets were different,
  • They were white as the snow,
  • And a passer-by saw them
  • Who said "Hey, don't you know?"
  • "You're really quite something,"
  • And the beets they did blush,
  • Then forever they glowed
  • With a ruby red flush.
  • Ever so brill with beetroot houmous, feta & dill
  • Just a delicious topped with broad beans and sprinkled with sunflower seeds, lemon juice, and a little zing of chilli.
  • Vegetarian and vegan friendly*
  • *Our products are prepared to a vegan recipe but due to the use of milk at the manufacturing site there may be a risk of cross contamination.
  • Have Your Cake and Eat It!
  • Here at Kallo, we don't think being healthy has to mean saying no to all the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food, having a good diet and feeling positively fabulous.
  • 40 calories per rice cake
  • Made from plants
  • High source of plant protein and fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Non gluten recipe
  • Vegetarian and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 122G
  • High source of plant protein
  • High source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (76%), Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot Balsamic Seasoning (7.2%) [Sugar, Salt, Onion, Natural Flavour, Beetroot Red 8%, Garlic, Black Pepper, Balsamic Vinegar 0.7%], Green Peas (5.7%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommended two veggie cakes per serving
  • Or why not try topping with cubes of cooked beetroot, lush watercress leaves and toasted walnuts?

Number of uses

Contains on average 13 veggie cakes

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop us a line
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • For all things Kallo, go to: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

122g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper veggie cake
Energy 1782kJ 424kcal168kJ 40kcal
Fat 12.0g1.1g
of which saturates 1.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 51.0g4.8g
of which sugars 3.6g0.3g
Fibre 6.0g0.6g
Protein 25.0g2.4g
Salt 1.1g0.1g
Contains on average 13 veggie cakes--
These are so tasty and well worth trying

5 stars

These are so tasty and well worth trying

/Excellent new flavor

5 stars

replacement for Crisps very tasty love the new flavor

Tasty cakes.

4 stars

These are really tasty cakes, especially if like me your on a diet and have to try and find and alternative to crisps etc. The only downfall is the cost, I did notice that these were on offer at Sainsbury’s at a £1:00 cheaper but as I shop at Tesco, a mute point. Nevertheless very nice full of flavour and not like eating cardboard as you may find with other varieties.

Very tasty veggie cakes.

5 stars

Deliciously tasty and very crunchy! Loved them! I bought them when they were on offer, I would have to think twice about purchasing them frequently as they are expensive.

Love these!

5 stars

Tastes exactly like pickled onion monster munch. I'm obsessed.

