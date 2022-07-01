Kallo Veggie Cakes Beetroot & Balsamic 122G

These are so tasty and well worth trying
/Excellent new flavor
replacement for Crisps very tasty love the new flavor
Tasty cakes.
These are really tasty cakes, especially if like me your on a diet and have to try and find and alternative to crisps etc. The only downfall is the cost, I did notice that these were on offer at Sainsbury’s at a £1:00 cheaper but as I shop at Tesco, a mute point. Nevertheless very nice full of flavour and not like eating cardboard as you may find with other varieties.
Very tasty veggie cakes.
Deliciously tasty and very crunchy! Loved them! I bought them when they were on offer, I would have to think twice about purchasing them frequently as they are expensive.
Love these!
Tastes exactly like pickled onion monster munch. I'm obsessed.