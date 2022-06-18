We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Max Strong Double Coat Peanut Spicy Wasabi 175G

2(7)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Max Strong Double Coat Peanut Spicy Wasabi 175G
£ 1.99
£11.38/kg

Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
678kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2259kJ

Product Description

  • Wasabi Flavour Coated Peanuts
  • Walkers Max double coated peanuts the irresistible peanut packed with bold crunch and flavour perfect with beer. Enjoy the ultimate taste experience in every bite!
  • Max crunch Max satisfaction
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • Walkers, the Walkers Logo, and Max are registered trademarks. © 2022
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (37%), Rice Flour, Starch (from Wheat and Maize), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Wasabi and Ginger Flavour [Soya Sauce Powder, Dextrose (from Maize), Onion Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Fructose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetates), Rice Flour, Dried Ginger, Dried Parsley, Colour (Copper Chlorophyll), Dried Wasabi, Ginger Extract], Salt, Colours (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Cashew, Walnut, Hazelnut, Brazil Nut and Pistachio. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS.

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help at: www.walkers.co.uk
  • Not Completely satisfied? Tell us why, where purchased and send the packet(s)
  • and contents to: Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 SZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g(%*) Serving
Energy2259kJ678kJ(8%*)
-542kcal163kcal(8%*)
Fat34g10g(15%*)
of which Saturates4.8g1.4g(7%*)
Carbohydrate44g13g
of which Sugars6.0g1.8g(2%*)
Fibre3.1g0.9g
Protein14g4.1g
Salt2.1g0.63g(10%*)
This pack contains 5-6 servings--
(*) Reference Intake of an average adult ( 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Individual needs may vary depending on physical exercise and other factors--

Safety information

REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasteless

1 stars

I was so disappointed with these. The fact Walkers call them MAX POWER you would think they would pack a punch of heat and flavour. Just the opposite insipid and flavourless.

Don’t buy

1 stars

This is not wasabi coated peanuts

Wasabi coated peanuts

5 stars

One of my favourites

Wasabi? What Wasabi?

1 stars

Was really disappointed with these, hardly any taste, no sign of Wasabi. Won't be buying again!

Rubbish. Barely a taste of wasabi, certainly not "

1 stars

Rubbish. Barely a taste of wasabi, certainly not "max strong"

Far From Spicy

2 stars

An acceptable snack but i was so dissapointed to find the Double Coated Spicy wasabi peanuts were the furtherst thing from the nostril burn i was expecting.

Not very strong!

3 stars

These are pretty nice, but "strong" they are not - possibly the weakest wasabi peanuts I've ever tasted, definitely ones for those who don't like a lot of spice.

