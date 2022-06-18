Walkers Max Strong Double Coat Peanut Spicy Wasabi 175G

Tasteless
I was so disappointed with these. The fact Walkers call them MAX POWER you would think they would pack a punch of heat and flavour. Just the opposite insipid and flavourless.
Don’t buy
This is not wasabi coated peanuts
Wasabi coated peanuts
One of my favourites
Wasabi? What Wasabi?
Was really disappointed with these, hardly any taste, no sign of Wasabi. Won't be buying again!
Rubbish. Barely a taste of wasabi, certainly not "max strong"
Far From Spicy
An acceptable snack but i was so dissapointed to find the Double Coated Spicy wasabi peanuts were the furtherst thing from the nostril burn i was expecting.
Not very strong!
These are pretty nice, but "strong" they are not - possibly the weakest wasabi peanuts I've ever tasted, definitely ones for those who don't like a lot of spice.