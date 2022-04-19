Aero Melts Milk Chocolate Sharing Bag 92G

Delicious chocolate...
Review from AERO
Delicious chocolate pleasure that melts in your mouth
These were so smooth...
Review from AERO
These were so smooth and moreish, much nicer than the bars
I don't usually like...
Review from AERO
I don't usually like Aero and was quite surprised that I did
To be honest I wasn't...
Review from AERO
To be honest I wasn't really expecting to get much of the 'bubbles' as they seem quite flat but I was actually pleasantly surprised by the amount still in them and thoroughly enjoyed them
Not for me wasn't much...
Review from AERO
Not for me wasn't much different to having chocolate buttons
Airy, light and...
Review from AERO
Airy, light and delicious. Enjoyed by the whole family.
it was a treat. don't...
Review from AERO
it was a treat. don't eat much chocolate, but if i do it's usually dark. but gave this a go for the price with the offer
Good combination of...
Review from AERO
Good combination of Aero and buttons type chocolate. Very moreish.
I liked the way the...
Review from AERO
I liked the way the chocolate melted in my mouth, but I wasn't keen on the flavour, I prefer proper aero as it has a more definite and appealing taste.
Aero in a bag, in a...
Review from AERO
Aero in a bag, in a handy pop-in-the-mouth format = great treat for a day out.