Optibac Strawberry Kids Gummies 30 Pieces 75G

Live cultures Food supplement - 30 gummies Naturally delicious strawberry gummies especially for kids. Contains the scientifically proven friendly bacteria strain Bacillus coagulans Unique IS-2 and FOS fibres. Combined with Vitamin D and Calcium to easily support your child’s immune^ and digestive* health daily. ^Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. *Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.

HIGHLY RESEARCHED: A high-quality live cultures supplement from the UK & Ireland's most trusted friendly bacteria brandˇ. Contains the highly researched Bacillus coagulans Unique IS-2 strain of friendly bacteria. Specifically trialled in children and proven to reach the gut alive. GUARANTEED BILLIONS: Each delicious strawberry-flavour gummy contains the highest quality viable friendly bacteria at 2 billion CFU per serving, FOS fibres, plus vitamin D3 to maintain immune health, & calcium to support the normal function of digestive enzymes. Billions count guaranteed until expiry date. VEGAN-FRIENDLY: Easy-to-take, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free chewable fruit gummies. Ideal for daily use from 3 years onwards. NATURAL: Extensively taste-tested by children, these soft-bite gummies are made with real fruit for a more natural option. Absolutely no artificial additives - that's no artificial sweeteners, flavours, colours or added sugars. Free from gelatin. NO REFRIGERATION: Shelf-stable friendly bacteria supplement. Optibac uses only high-quality bacteria, tested to ensure potency at end of shelf life.

At Optibac, we specialise in friendly bacteria and offer specific strains for your individual needs. We've always worked with the world's most researched strains to formulate our wide range of supplements.

Committed to helping others and our planet, we've reduced our environmental impact including eliminating plastic from our packaging where possible.

Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Fruit Juice/Puree Concentrates (Apple Juice, Apple Puree, Strawberry Puree), Fructooligosaccharide Fibres (FOS 0.55g), Tricalcium Phosphate (Calcium 120mg, 15% NRV*), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Black Carrot Juice, Concentrate, Natural Flavour, Citrus Fibre, Live cultures: Bacillus Coagulans Unique IS-2, Vitamin D3 (5ug/200IU, 100 % NRV*), *Nutrient Reference Value

Number of uses

30 Gummies

Net Contents

75g

Preparation and Usage

Recommended use Suitable for children from 3 years+: 1 gummy a day, with or without food. Can be used on an ongoing basis.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Lower age limit

3 Years