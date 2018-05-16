Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Meatballs 399G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 5 vegetarian meatballs. For best results, always cook from frozen.

All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.



Hob

Instructions: Preheat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add vegetarian meatballs and cook for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place vegetarian meatballs onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 14 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

