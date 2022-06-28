The size is smaller. You do not stock the dark cho
The size is smaller. You do not stock the dark chocolate version that we used to buy.
Refreshing
Excellent quality and texture
Magnum Classic 4X100ml my hubby has one of these every day
Delicious “dessert”
These are my husband’s absolute favourite! He will often have one as a dessert. He said they are delicious and creamy and covered in chocolate . Highly recommended
Spoil yourself with a little stick of indulgence
Lovely chocolate and once you have eaten the chocolate you are left with delicious velvety ice cream
Excellent taste
Ice cream heaven
Delicious ice cream, one of the best with crunchy rich chocolate coating over equally delicious ice cream. A must for all chocoholic ice cream lovers
Smaller, but not cheaper.
Forty grams smaller, same mediocre price. Every little helps!* *Helps ensure boardroom bonuses.
A firm favourite
They have shrunk!
My husband loves these but they have shrunk and the price has increased! They were 110ml now 100ml.