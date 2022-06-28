We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Classic 4X100ml

4.7(136)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Classic 4X100ml
£ 3.25
£0.81/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with milk chocolate (28%)
  • Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. Thankfully, providing indulgent pleasure is Magnum's speciality. With Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks, you can experience rich cracking chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream provided by Magnum. This indulgent frozen dessert contains vanilla from Madagascar coated in creamy milk chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum Almond and White Chocolate to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks – experience the true pleasure and superior taste of velvety smooth ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate
  • Cracking milk chocolate surrounding a smooth vanilla ice cream, these ice cream sticks are made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Pure pleasure seekers will love these gluten-free ice cream sticks made with the perfect balance of chocolate and ice cream – the essential Magnum experience
  • The chocolate used in this ice cream stick is made with the highest quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • This gluten-free frozen dessert features velvety smooth ice cream flavoured with authentic Madagascan vanilla; may contain almond
  • Pack contains 4 Magnum Classic ice cream sticks to be stored at -18°C
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut fat, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, SOYBEAN lecithins, E476), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), natural vanilla flavouring¹, (with MILK), flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1286 kJ964 kJ964 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)307 kcal230 kcal230 kcal0%
Fat (g)19 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)13 g9.8 g9.8 g49%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g23 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g20 g20 g22%
Protein (g)3.3 g2.5 g2.5 g5%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.09 g0.09 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Sticks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

136 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The size is smaller. You do not stock the dark cho

3 stars

The size is smaller. You do not stock the dark chocolate version that we used to buy.

Refreshing

5 stars

Excellent quality and texture

my hubby has one of these every day

5 stars

Magnum Classic 4X100ml my hubby has one of these every day

Delicious “dessert”

5 stars

These are my husband’s absolute favourite! He will often have one as a dessert. He said they are delicious and creamy and covered in chocolate . Highly recommended

Spoil yourself with a little stick of indulgence

5 stars

Lovely chocolate and once you have eaten the chocolate you are left with delicious velvety ice cream

Excellent taste

5 stars

Excellent taste

Ice cream heaven

5 stars

Delicious ice cream, one of the best with crunchy rich chocolate coating over equally delicious ice cream. A must for all chocoholic ice cream lovers

Smaller, but not cheaper.

2 stars

Forty grams smaller, same mediocre price. Every little helps!* *Helps ensure boardroom bonuses.

Ace

4 stars

A firm favourite

They have shrunk!

5 stars

My husband loves these but they have shrunk and the price has increased! They were 110ml now 100ml.

1-10 of 136 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here