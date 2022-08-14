Nestle Shreddies The Honey One Cereal 460G

A great taste. I wasn't sure how potent the honey
A great taste. I wasn't sure how potent the honey flavour would be but it's strong. Definitely recommend.
Deeply unpleasant
I usually by frosted Shreddies but thought I’d give these a go. Oh dear! Tasteless,sticky and even set into a congealed lump in the box! They certainly don’t taste of honey in fact they are just bland. I’ll not be buying them again
GOOD FOOD. I LIKE THIS CEREALS. SO SWET E NISE.
Am so happy for this opportunità
Great product for us
Great taste
I always like shreddies texture, but not a fan for the taste. It's now finally change with the honey one
They taste yummy . That little bit extra
These taste really yummy . They have that little bit extra about them when l need something a bit more to lift me up in the morning or as a snack last thing at night . Highly recommend x
Extremely tasty
Tried the new honey shreddies and they are really nice and tasty. My daughter enjoys them with or without milk.
Nice Taste but they get stuck together
I saw these on the shelf and thought 'Why not' In the unopened bag, the shredies stayed loose. After opening they began to clump together. (moisture getting in?) but with a small tap they seperate. They tasted OK but I wouldn't go and look specificaly for them. I much prefer the frosted ones.
Grandchildren love these
Bought these as an alternative to my usual cereal and found them to be really tasty, Only problem is my two grandchildren think they're yummy too….
My number 1 favourite Shreddies
I tried these years ago and then they disappeared which left me absolutely heartbroken as they're my favourite Shreddies and I am over the moon that they're back on the shelves! I adore the honey flavour on them and they're a big hit in our family!