Nestle Shreddies The Honey One Cereal 460G

4.5(133)Write a review
Nestle Shreddies The Honey One Cereal 460G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified whole wheat malted cereal with honey
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460G
Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (84.7%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Honey (2%), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day
  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

11 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1564kJ625kJ8400kJ7%
-369kcal148kcal2000kcal
Fat1.5g0.6g70g<1%
of which saturates0.3g0.1g20g<1%
Carbohydrate74.7g29.9g
of which sugars22.4g9.0g90g10%
Fibre9.3g3.7g
Protein9.5g3.8g
Salt0.64g0.25g6g4%
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin (B2)0.79mg (56%)0.32mg (23%)
Niacin (B3)9.6mg (60%)3.8mg (24%)
Vitamin B60.87mg (62%)0.35mg (25%)
Folic Acid (B9)97.0µg (49%)38.8µg (19%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)3.4mg (56%)1.4mg (23%)
Iron6.7mg (48%)2.7mg (19%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
133 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

A great taste. I wasn't sure how potent the honey

5 stars

A great taste. I wasn't sure how potent the honey flavour would be but it's strong. Definitely recommend.

Deeply unpleasant

1 stars

I usually by frosted Shreddies but thought I’d give these a go. Oh dear! Tasteless,sticky and even set into a congealed lump in the box! They certainly don’t taste of honey in fact they are just bland. I’ll not be buying them again

GOOD FOOD. I LIKE THIS CEREALS. SO SWET E NISE.

4 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

Am so happy for this opportunità

Great product for us

5 stars

Great product for us

Great taste

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

I always like shreddies texture, but not a fan for the taste. It's now finally change with the honey one

They taste yummy . That little bit extra

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

These taste really yummy . They have that little bit extra about them when l need something a bit more to lift me up in the morning or as a snack last thing at night . Highly recommend x

Extremely tasty

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

Tried the new honey shreddies and they are really nice and tasty. My daughter enjoys them with or without milk.

Nice Taste but they get stuck together

3 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

I saw these on the shelf and thought 'Why not' In the unopened bag, the shredies stayed loose. After opening they began to clump together. (moisture getting in?) but with a small tap they seperate. They tasted OK but I wouldn't go and look specificaly for them. I much prefer the frosted ones.

Grandchildren love these

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

Bought these as an alternative to my usual cereal and found them to be really tasty, Only problem is my two grandchildren think they're yummy too….

My number 1 favourite Shreddies

5 stars

Review from SHREDDIES

I tried these years ago and then they disappeared which left me absolutely heartbroken as they're my favourite Shreddies and I am over the moon that they're back on the shelves! I adore the honey flavour on them and they're a big hit in our family!

1-10 of 133 reviews

