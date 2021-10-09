We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Au Vodka Blue Raspberry 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Au Vodka Blue Raspberry 70Cl
£32.00
£45.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blue Raspberry Flavoured Vodka Spirit Drink
  • Gold symbolising power and perfection represents the exceptional taste of our Au Blue Raspberry.
  • We have combined our award winning vodka with bursts of blueberry, raspberry and more! A unique fruit fusion creating a sweet and unique blue vodka.
  • © Au Vodka Ltd
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Gold symbolising power and perfection represents the exceptional taste of our Au Blue Raspberry. We have combined our award winning vodka with bursts of blueberry, raspberry and more! A unique fruit fusion creating a sweet and unique blue vodka

Alcohol Units

24.6

ABV

35.2% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Au Vodka Ltd,
  • UK,
  • SA5 8JF.

Return to

  • Au Vodka Ltd,
  • UK,
  • SA5 8JF.
  • www.auvodka.co.uk

Net Contents

70cl ℮

good quality, taste good.

5 stars

good quality, taste good.

