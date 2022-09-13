Malamado Fortified Malbec Wine 50Cl

Fantastic product - great with cheese or by itself
Fantastic product - great with cheese or by itself as an after dinner drink.
we love this wine pairing with black chocolate, highly recommended!!!
Great new discovery!
Excellent dessert wine without the heaviness of Port. Great with cheese. Can definitely recommend it.
Prefer traditional wine
Too strong and not suitable to eat with food
Great alternative to port
Excellent alternative to port. Very smooth and drinkable. Great to see it available from more mainstream supermarkets now.