We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Malamado Fortified Malbec Wine 50Cl

4.4(5)Write a review
Malamado Fortified Malbec Wine 50Cl
£9.00
£13.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Fortified Red Wine.
  • Malamado is the first fortified wine made in Argentina.
  • This Malamado Malbec is sweet and silky, with delicate and intense aromas of quince, ripe figs, raisins and plums. It is a wonderful partner for chocolate, cheese, nuts, raisins and figs.
  • Why not try a Malamado Fizz Cocktail:
  • INGREDIENTS
  • 50 ml Malamado Malbec,
  • 50 ml white rum
  • 25 ml fresh lemon juice
  • 2 spoons of blackberry jam (or your favourite fruit jam)
  • Sparkling water
  • 1 slice of lemon and 1 blackberry (or the fruit of the jam you chose) to garnish
  • Ice cubes
  • PREPARATION
  • Method: Shaken
  • Add all ingredients and ice, except the sparkling water, into a cocktail shaker (or any resistant mug) and shake vigorously. Strain the drink in a tumbler glass over ice. Top it up with sparkling water and garnish with a lemon slice on the rim and your favourite fruit. Add a straw to the drink. Enjoy!
  • Wine of Argentina
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

18% vol

Producer

Zuccardi

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Sebastian Zuccardi

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Vinified using classic fermentation to achieve residual sugar which is then fortified to make this wine sweet and aged for just over two years in aged French oak.

History

  • Malamado is the first Argentinian fortified wine. In the 1940s, engineer Alberto ‘Tito' Zuccardi arrived in Mendoza from northwest Argentina where his Italian grandparents had settled. He began experimenting with new irrigation systems because, back then as is the case today, water management is key due to its scarcity. In 1963 he planted a vineyard in the Maipú region, aiming to show neighbouring farmers how his irrigation system worked, not realising this would be the beginning of his life's passion.

Regional Information

  • From carefully selected plots in the Uco Valley, Mendoza.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Familia Zuccardi,
  • A-72320 Maipu,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.malamado.com
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Net Contents

50cl ℮

View all Port, Sherry, Vermouth & Fortified Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fantastic product - great with cheese or by itself

5 stars

Fantastic product - great with cheese or by itself as an after dinner drink.

we love this wine pairing with black chocolate, hi

5 stars

we love this wine pairing with black chocolate, highly recommended!!!

Great new discovery!

5 stars

Excellent dessert wine without the heaviness of Port. Great with cheese. Can definitely recommend it.

Prefer traditional wine

2 stars

Too strong and not suitable to eat with food

Great alternative to port

5 stars

Excellent alternative to port. Very smooth and drinkable. Great to see it available from more mainstream supermarkets now.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here