Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Tabs From Birth 24X23g

Product Description
- First Infant Milk
- Every Little Step Counts
- Our factory is...
- 100% powered by renewable electricity
- Committed to no waste to landfill
- We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- For information on Halal, visit our website.
- Aptamil® First Infant Milk is a breastmilk substitute and is suitable for babies from birth.
- Our Nutritionally Complete Formula*
- Contains DHA** (Omega-3)
- *Suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months. As required by the legislation for all infant formula.
- **as required by the legislation for all infant formula.
- The beginning of your baby's life is a special and beautiful time.
- Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts have developed our Aptamil® First Infant Milk, inspired by 50 years of research in early life science. Our formulation is nutritionally complete and suitable from birth as a breastmilk substitute.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with Meiji Co., Ltd. technology
- Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
Inspired by 50 years of Research in Early Life Science
- Accurately Measured Just Add to Water
- Breastmilk Substitute
- Pack size: 552G
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Milk Proteins, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Taurine, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5-Monophosphate, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Keep tabs out of reach of children. For best before, see top of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: -kg, -lb, No. of tabs per feed (1 tab = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl. oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- 1 Prep: Wash hands and sterilise all utensils.
- 2 Water: Boil 1 litre of freshly run water in a kettle then leave to cool for 30 minutes and no more so the water can reach the recommended temperature of 70°C. When ready, pour the right amount of water into a sterilised bottle, as per the feeding guide. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Powder: Tear off the top of the sachet and without touching the tabs, add the correct number to the water. Adding too many or too few tabs could make your baby ill.
- 4 Shake: Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake straight away. For best results, shake vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until all of the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool the bottle by placing under a cold running tap or in a bowl of cold water, and check the temperature by placing a few drops on the inside of your wrist. The formula should feel lukewarm, but not hot. If possible, we'd recommend starting the feed straight away and always finishing within 2 hours.
- How to Store Your Tabs
- When you do not use all the tabs in a sachet, fold the top of the sachet.
- Fasten it with a clip or store in an air-tight container. (Clip not included)
- After opening the sachet, use the remaining tabs as soon as possible, within one week.
- Important Feeding Advice
- Do not feed babies undissolved tabs.
- Handle with care. Tabs may break when dropped or held too firmly.
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra tabs or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Follow the preparation instructions at all times, even when on the go.
- Pre-Measured First Infant Milk Tabs
- - Easy to carry
- - Just add to water*
- - Accurately measured
- - Simply air-compressed
- - 1 tab = 1 Scoop
- *Each tab should be added to 30ml/1fl. oz water.
- Always follow preparation instructions.
Number of uses
24 Sachets (each containing 5 tabs)
Warnings
- This product is made to strict hygiene standards but because powdered formula milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- Important Notice
- Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
24 x 23g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|276kJ
|-
|66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.5g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.3g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.038g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.017g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|of which, sugars
|7.3g
|of which, lactose
|7.0g
|of which, polyols
|0.008g
|- Inositol
|0.008g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|of which, (GOS)*
|0.48g
|of which, FOS**
|0.08g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Vitamin A
|58µg
|Vitamin D3
|1.5µg
|Vitamin E
|1.1mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4µg
|Vitamin C
|9.5mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.07mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05mg
|Folate
|15µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.14µg
|Biotin
|1.8µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.57mg
|Sodium
|22mg
|Potassium
|72mg
|Chloride
|54mg
|Calcium
|62mg
|Phosphorus
|43mg
|Magnesium
|5.4mg
|Iron
|0.52mg
|Zinc
|0.48mg
|Copper
|0.052mg
|Manganese
|0.003mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.0µg
|Iodine
|13µg
|L-Carnitine
|2.3mg
|Choline
|22.0mg
|Taurine
|5.3mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS*)
|0.2g
|Nucleotides
|2.3mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|**Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
This product is made to strict hygiene standards but because powdered formula milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill. Important Notice Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.