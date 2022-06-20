Pringles Paprika Crisps 200G

expensive when not on offer
As a family we like pringles, paprika or salt and vinegar, only buy them when on offer though as they are expensive.
Must have treat
Brilliant product very flavoursome, fresh tasting, handy container for transporting for a picnic . Can be used in a dip, reasonable value for money. Would definitely recommend.
These are so moreish I love this flavour
Great flavour
Better than all the rest!
Simply the best
super product worth buying
these are great. there is enough in the pack that it will last a while and there is loads of flavour. well worth the price
I get these for my daughter.They are her favourite
Yummy
Great price for great tasty product
Very nice and tasty extra nice with a glass of Ros
Zingy
Excellent quality just love the taste