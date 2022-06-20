We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pringles Paprika Crisps 200G

4.6(14)
Pringles Paprika Crisps 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Clubcard Price

30g

Energy
649kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164 kJ

Product Description

  • Paprika Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Paprika Seasoning (Sugar, Paprika Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Dextrose, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Granulated Broth {Salt, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Sunflower Oil}, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Acid {Citric Acid}, Sweet Whey Powder {Milk}), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 200g package: 6-7

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle

Distributor address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUk,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUk,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 028 1048
  • IRL: 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy2164 kJ649 kJ
-518 kcal155 kcal8 %
Fat29 g8.7 g12 %
of which saturates2.7 g0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrate56 g17 g7 %
of which sugars3.7 g1.1 g1 %
Fibre3.8 g1.1 g
Protein6.4 g1.9 g4 %
Salt1.4 g0.42 g7 %
*Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Portions per 200g package: 6-7---
14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

expensive when not on offer

4 stars

As a family we like pringles, paprika or salt and vinegar, only buy them when on offer though as they are expensive.

Must have treat

5 stars

Brilliant product very flavoursome, fresh tasting, handy container for transporting for a picnic . Can be used in a dip, reasonable value for money. Would definitely recommend.

These are so moreish I love this flavour

5 stars

5 stars

These are so moreish I love this flavour

Great flavour

5 stars

Great flavour 👌

Better than all the rest!

5 stars

Simply the best

super product worth buying

5 stars

these are great. there is enough in the pack that it will last a while and there is loads of flavour. well worth the price

I get these for my daughter.They are her favourite

4 stars

I get these for my daughter.They are her favourites but her Tesco doesn't stock them. They are rather expensive, so I get them when they are on offer.

Yummy

5 stars

Great price for great tasty product

Very nice and tasty extra nice with a glass of Ros

5 stars

Very nice and tasty extra nice with a glass of Rose wine

Zingy

5 stars

Excellent quality just love the taste

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

