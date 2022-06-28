We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mrs Crimble's Gluten Free Coconut Macaroons 180G

Product Description

  • 6 Big Coconut Macaroons
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
  • Bake, Live, Love
  • They're rich, golden and downright delish
  • Gloriously Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut (30%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Egg White, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Rice Flour

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya and Nuts, as we do use these at the bakery. See ingredients for allergens - I've put them in bold.

Storage

Keep them in a cool, dry place.A cupboard's perfect. Once they're open, transfer to an airtight biccie tin and polish off within two weeks. Best Before You'll find this on the top of the pack, poppet.

Name and address

  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • info@mrscrimbles.com
  • www.mrscrimbles.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer macaroon
Energy1849kJ/442kcal555kJ/133kcal
Fat21.3g6.4g
of which saturates19.8g5.9g
Carbohydrate56.4g16.9g
of which sugars41.0g12.3g
Protein3.8g1.1g
Salt<0.1g<0.1g
Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Sweet & Very moreish

5 stars

Love these, so delicious with a cup of tea! If you like coconut and have a sweet tooth, you'll like these.

