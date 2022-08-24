Herdez Salsa Verde Mild 240G

Not for me.
It may be authentic tasting salsa verde, I don't know, but I thought it was horrible.
Much milder than it's red sister!
I am a huge fan of Mexican and Street food and I just don't feel there is enough on the market here in the UK. I was so excited to try the Herdez range and it did not disappoint. Both my daughter I love this Salsa Verde, it's very mild and isn't as tangy (as she says) as it's red sister so it's perfect for dipping tortilla chips in and for using in quesadillas. I love after it's open it stays in the fridge as there is nothing nicer than cold salsa on a warm day!
Mexican my meals perfect
great quality, rich flavours, huge amount for thee price. Not watered down and adds a kick to every meal. monday night is now mexican night thanks to this range.
Flavoursome, mexican delight
This Salsa verde is a flavoursome delight. It has a tasty balance and blend of flavours that compliment and enhance a wide range of meals. It works beautifully with chicken for a splash of authentic mexican flavour as well as being just as lovely with other meats and veg. Being mild it offers a fresh, zingy taste but does not pack too much of a punch, making it a great salsa verde that the whole family can enjoy including those who don't like too much spice.
I'm a huge salsa fan and I hadn't tried this one before but it's great for all the family as it isn't too spicy and great to have in the cupboard!
Fantastic taste, nice and mild with a beautiful flavour. You could have this with pasta or salad to make a really simple but tasty dish. One more benefit is that its not runny or oily.
Turn up the heat!
Having never tried salsa Verde, I wasn't sure what to expect. I was pleasantly surprised! It has a good level of heat, but it is heat in a way that you want more! Which is lucky as I did find the salsa quite runny so a lot came out when I tipped the bottle - be wanted pour with care! I think it's good value and great for topping chicken kebabs - or tacos with.
Tasty verde salsa!
I bought this on a whim. I've never had verde salsa before and WOW; it's super tasty! It has a light, citrusy taste and it goes with absolutely everything. I have had it on tacos and wraps, as a dip and also as a sauce on rice. This will become a regular on my shopping list!
Flavoursome Salsa Verde
I have been looking for a nice salsa verde to have with my quesadillas and decided to give this a try. I'm glad I did as it's very tasty and not too hot, but it has plenty of flavour. It was perfect for drizzling on tortillas and also for dipping. I haven't used this brand before but I will definitely buy it again.
Crowd pleasing favourite
We love Mexican food, and tried this with a recent family meal. It was a big hit with my coriander-loving husband and even the children who didn’t find it too hot. As parents we try to steer clear of products with too many artificial ingredients and this is more or less made from things you’d have at home, so it ticks all the boxes. It’s a real crowd pleaser and now a firm favourite.