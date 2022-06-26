We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast 650G

£ 4.50
£6.93/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1562kJ
373kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
17.1g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 952kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken whole breast meat pieces. Take home a piece of America with our crunchy tender Southern Fried breaded chunks. Dippable and dunkable, these are the perfect mid afternoon snack or family treat whilst watching the telly. Pair with your favourite sauces, such as Ketchup or BBQ, for an excellent side dish during dinner. These frozen chicken chunks cook in just 19 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare.
  • 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast covered in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (70%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Wheat Starch, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Fennel, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Yeast, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 17-19 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (164g**)
Energy952kJ / 227kcal1562kJ / 373kcal
Fat10.4g17.1g
Saturates1.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate14.6g23.9g
Sugars0.6g1.0g
Fibre0.8g1.3g
Protein18.4g30.2g
Salt0.69g1.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 327g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great product

5 stars

Great quality product. Chicken is real and meaty as opposed to other chicken nuggets that are mushy and mechanically separated

good product

5 stars

very good quality, used it with salad and french fries

Yum!

5 stars

So tasty and crunchy at a reasonable price. Actual chicken pieces, rather than some minced up blobs. This has now become a regular buy.

i'd buy again

5 stars

Bigger pieces than I expected with a decent amount of Chicken in each. The Chicken tastes high quality and the breading has just a slight heat.

