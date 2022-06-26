Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast 650G

Great product
Great quality product. Chicken is real and meaty as opposed to other chicken nuggets that are mushy and mechanically separated
good product
very good quality, used it with salad and french fries
Yum!
So tasty and crunchy at a reasonable price. Actual chicken pieces, rather than some minced up blobs. This has now become a regular buy.
i'd buy again
Bigger pieces than I expected with a decent amount of Chicken in each. The Chicken tastes high quality and the breading has just a slight heat.