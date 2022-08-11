We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-08-11

Tesco Limited Edition Smoked Cheddar Sourdough Boule

Write a review
Tesco Limited Edition Smoked Cheddar Sourdough Boule
£1.95
£1.95/each

One slice

Energy
883kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Sourdough boule with extra mature Cheddar, red Leicester and smoked Cheddar cheeses.
  • Crafted with an aged levain, with oak smoked Cheddar & topped with red Leicester & extra mature Cheddar. We take over 24 hours to craft this bread, originating from an aged sourdough starter. Made with red Leicester, oak smoked cheddar and sweet peppery paprika. Hand topped with a rich blend of extra mature cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (8%), Oak Smoked Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Paprika, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy1104kJ / 262kcal883kJ / 209kcal
Fat6.2g5.0g
Saturates3.9g3.1g
Carbohydrate40.2g32.2g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre2.0g1.6g
Protein10.3g8.2g
Salt0.85g0.68g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Restaurant quality sourdough.

5 stars

As with all sourdough bread I have tasted, it is far nicer when toasted. A really cheesy taste. Loved it. Restaurant quality bread.

