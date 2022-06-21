Richmond Meat Free Vegan No Beef Mince 245G

tasted and cooked just like meat.
Really tasty - does not go mushy and we have it of
not in same league as sausages
turns to mush when cooked wouldnt buy again
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ/192kcal
Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (32%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (32%) (Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch), Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Contains Potato Fibre and/or Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Colour: Beetroot Red, Spices, Barley Malt Extract
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging
20 min
Break up mince in tray using fork or spatula.
Preheat 1 tsp oil in frying pan over medium heat.
Add mince and cook for 5-7 mins, turning regularly whilst breaking the mince down into smaller pieces if desired.
Add 500g of your favourite sauce with 50ml water.
Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10-15 mins.
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
245g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g of Mince, as sold, contains
|82g of Mince, as sold, contains
|Energy
|808kJ/192kcal
|663kJ/157kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|8.2g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|22g
|18g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
