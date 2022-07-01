Tesco Spelt, Sunflower & Honey Bloomer

Loved this bread, hope it’s going to be a regular
Good
This is a really nice loaf. didnt need it straight away so put it in freezer. It was was still really nice after thawing out.
Delicious
Really light and very tasty. Lasted a few days. Ordered it again!
It was a very delicious loaf, well worth the money
TASTY LOAF!
This was a substitution on my on-line order and am really pleased that it was. Hope you are going to keep this in your range Tesco as it tastes great. I sliced it and had it with cheese on top. Tried it with jam and also with chocolate spread and both savoury and sweet toppings were lovely on this bloomer. I used it over 2 days and it was fine but think it would definitely be past its best on day 3, though you could put it in the oven for a short time to bring it back to life again.
I love it
Excellent flavour. Lovely with soup, toasted with chocolate spread, marmalade etc. a regular purchase.