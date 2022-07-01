We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spelt, Sunflower & Honey Bloomer

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Spelt, Sunflower & Honey Bloomer
£ 1.80
£1.80/each

One slice

Energy
901kJ
215kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Bread made with white and spelt flour, with spelt flakes, sunflower seeds and honey.
  • Naturally sweetened with honey and stonebaked for a deep crust. This bloomer has been crafted with spelt flakes and wheat & spelt flours for a nutty flavour. Balanced with sunflower seeds and honey for natural sweetness. Stonebaked for a rich, deep crust and topped with sunflower seeds. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spelt (14%) [Spelt Flour (Wheat), Spelt Flakes], Sunflower Seed (13%), Honey (2.5%), Sunflower Chips, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Spelt Flour (Wheat), Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid). 

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice 80g
Energy1127kJ / 268kcal901kJ / 215kcal
Fat7.3g5.8g
Saturates0.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate36.6g29.3g
Sugars4.3g3.4g
Fibre8.5g6.8g
Protein9.8g7.8g
Salt0.49g0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Speciality Breads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Loved this bread, hope it’s going to be a regular

5 stars

Loved this bread, hope it’s going to be a regular

Good

5 stars

This is a really nice loaf. didnt need it straight away so put it in freezer. It was was still really nice after thawing out.

Delicious

5 stars

Really light and very tasty. Lasted a few days. Ordered it again!

It was a very delicious loaf, well worth the money

5 stars

It was a very delicious loaf, well worth the money When u want something special

TASTY LOAF!

5 stars

This was a substitution on my on-line order and am really pleased that it was. Hope you are going to keep this in your range Tesco as it tastes great. I sliced it and had it with cheese on top. Tried it with jam and also with chocolate spread and both savoury and sweet toppings were lovely on this bloomer. I used it over 2 days and it was fine but think it would definitely be past its best on day 3, though you could put it in the oven for a short time to bring it back to life again.

I love it

5 stars

Excellent flavour. Lovely with soup, toasted with chocolate spread, marmalade etc. a regular purchase.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here