Tesco Strawberry Flavoured Milk 1L

Love the flavoured milk from Tesco also love the banana flavour too
Not for me
It certainly did not taste like strawberry flavoured milk. It was in fact rather chalky in taste and after one glass full the remainder was deposited down the sink. Tasted much better flavoured milk from your competitors.
Strawberry with an essence of banana - YUK!
This used to be okay, but lately the ones I have been getting have had this disgusting essence of banana taste in them. Not sure if I was imagining it at first, I asked my partner to taste it, who actually likes bananas and he confirmed that it did indeed have a banana taste to it. I hate bananas, if I wanted this, I would have bought banana milk! As it is I wanted strawberry milk! I don't know if there has been some contamination where it's made or what, but it's really gone off and now tastes yuk!
Avoid
Tasted very cheap and sickly. If your looking for something tasting similar to yazoo this is not item for you,
Taste's like lighter life diet
Ok, firstly I musy say as a replacement to the previous brand of strawberry/banana/chocolate milk this is no comparison, it tastes disgusting! But compared to lighter life diet, it taste's delicious and has even less calories, just be warned it has very high sugar content!
Worst strawberry milkshake iv had in a long time
This has replaced the Strawberry Milk that used to come in the plastic bottle. This tastes much worse than the previous version. Massive step down.