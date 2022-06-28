We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry Flavoured Milk 1L

2.4(7)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Flavoured Milk 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

One glass

Energy
483kJ
114kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.6g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 242kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised strawberry flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • Blended with real juice for a sweet strawberry flavour From Trusted Farms
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (96%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Flavourings, Colour (Beetroot Red).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
-

Oven from frozen

Instructions: -

Microwave

Instructions: -

Grill
Instructions: -

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before EACH use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (200ml)
Energy242kJ / 57kcal483kJ / 114kcal
Fat1.2g2.4g
Saturates0.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate8.2g16.4g
Sugars7.8g15.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.3g6.7g
Salt0.10g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love the flavoured milk from Tesco also love the b

5 stars

Love the flavoured milk from Tesco also love the banana flavour too

Not for me

2 stars

It certainly did not taste like strawberry flavoured milk. It was in fact rather chalky in taste and after one glass full the remainder was deposited down the sink. Tasted much better flavoured milk from your competitors.

Strawberry with an essence of banana - YUK!

1 stars

This used to be okay, but lately the ones I have been getting have had this disgusting essence of banana taste in them. Not sure if I was imagining it at first, I asked my partner to taste it, who actually likes bananas and he confirmed that it did indeed have a banana taste to it. I hate bananas, if I wanted this, I would have bought banana milk! As it is I wanted strawberry milk! I don't know if there has been some contamination where it's made or what, but it's really gone off and now tastes yuk!

Avoid

1 stars

Tasted very cheap and sickly. If your looking for something tasting similar to yazoo this is not item for you,

Taste's like lighter life diet

5 stars

Ok, firstly I musy say as a replacement to the previous brand of strawberry/banana/chocolate milk this is no comparison, it tastes disgusting! But compared to lighter life diet, it taste's delicious and has even less calories, just be warned it has very high sugar content!

Worst strawberry milkshake iv had in a long time

2 stars

Worst strawberry milkshake iv had in a long time

This has replaced the Strawberry Milk that used to

1 stars

This has replaced the Strawberry Milk that used to come in the plastic bottle. This tastes much worse than the previous version. Massive step down.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here